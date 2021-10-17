Berths to the state soccer tournaments were on the line Saturday as area teams competed in play-in games.
Girls soccer
THUNDER RIDGE 1, MADISON 0: At Thunder Ridge, Willow Rhoda scored off a Camry Marrott assist in the 34th minute as the Titans earned their first trip to the 5A state tournament as the No. 2 team out of District 5-6.
Goalkeeper Kennedy Stenquist earned the shutout win.
The Titans open with conference foe Highland on Thursday.
TETON 3, SNAKE RIVER 2, PKs: At Blackfoot, the Timberwolves are back in the 3A state tournament after advancing to the consolation game a year ago.
Teton (9-5-2) is the No. 7 seed and opens with perennial power CDA Charter on Thursday.
CALDWELL 5, BONNEVILLE 4: At Burley, Ali Ellsworth and Reagan Flynn each scored twice but it wasn’t enough in the state play-in game.
The Bees end their season 12-5-2.
Boys soccer
HILLCREST 3, VALLIVUE 1: At Burley, the Knights took a 2-0 lead at the half and held off Vallivue to earn a trip to the state tournament.
Hadrian Pena, Thomas Endsley and Corbin Lewis each scored goals. Lewis also had an assist.
Hillcrest (14-2-2) is the No. 2 seed and opens with Preston on Thursday.
TETON 6, MARSH VALLEY 5, PKs: At Blackfoot, the Timberwolves needed penalty kicks but they survived and advanced to the 3A state tournament.
Teton (10-4-0) plays American Falls 1:30 p.m. at Vallivue HS.
MADISON 1, IDAHO FALLS 0: At Madison, the Bobcats bounced back from a heartbreaking defeat in the district championship game last week to beat Idaho Falls 1-0 and secure a spot in the 5A state tournament.
Cade Slagle scored the only goal of the game early in the second half. He received the ball just outside the 18, raced around three Idaho Falls defenders, and took a shot inside the box that he slid into the corner of the goal.
“It was difficult because, obviously, we were coming off the loss to Thunder,” Madison head coach Dan Dummar said about the tight victory. “And Idaho Falls played a great game.”
Madison Beat Idaho Falls 3-1 and 3-2 in the regular season. Idaho Falls improved drastically since then, winning two of three of its previous district matches.
Madison (10-6-2) will play in their third straight state tournament beginning Thursday.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Soccer State Tournaments
Thursday-Saturday
Thursday games
Boys
3A
Sugar-Salem vs. Bonners Ferry 1:30 p.m. at Vallivue HS
Teton vs. American Falls 1:30 p.m. at Vallivue HS
4A
Blackfoot vs. Jerome, 11 a.m. at Brothers Fields, Caldwell
Hillcrest vs. Preston, 1:30 p.m. at Brothers Fields, Caldwell
5A
Thunder Ridge vs. Boise, 11 a.m. at Eagle HS
Madison vs. Timberline, 3 p.m. at Eagle HS
Girls
3A
Sugar-Salem vs. Marsh Valley, 11 a.m. at Vallivue HS
Teton vs. CDA Charter, 1:30 p.m. at Vallivue HS
4A
Skyline vs. Moscow, 1:30 p.m. at Brothers Fields, Caldwell
5A
Thunder Ridge vs. Highland, 9 a.m. at Rocky Mountain HS
Volleyball
WATERSPRINGS 3, CLARK COUNTY 0: The Warriors opened the 1A Division 2 district tournament with a sweep of Clark County.
Watersprings won the match 25-22, 25-11, 25-15 as outside hitter Mckell Ransom finished with 10 kills and Ally Platt recorded 12 assists and four aces.
Kaitlyn Syverson had seven aces and Madison Kincaid finished with 13 digs.