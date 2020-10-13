At Rigby, Thunder Ridge girls soccer junior Sophie Mangum recorded a game-winning goal in overtime on a free kick, sending the Titans on in the loser's bracket of the 5A District 5-6 girls soccer tournament.
There, Thunder Ridge (4-9-2) will visit Idaho Falls at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Volleyball
BONNEVILLE 3, HILLCREST 0: At Hillcrest, Bonneville topped the Knights in short order, using a 25-10, 25-21, 25-19 sweep to secure the win.
Mariah Jardine registered 18 kills, Mia Sorensen added 10 kills and four aces, Ally McDaniel and Lis Nelson posted seven kills apiece and McKenzie Dickerson carded an ace and five digs for the Bees, who improve to 24-9 and 6-0 with the victory.
Bonneville will return to action on Thursday, hosting Shelley at 5 p.m. and Skyline at 7 p.m.
Scores
Boys soccer
Rigby 2, Idaho Falls 0
Girls soccer
Madison 3, Idaho Falls 2 (Penalty kicks)
Volleyball
West Jefferson 3, Ririe 2
Madison 3, Highland 1
Thunder Ridge 3, Rigby 0 (37-35, 26-24, 25-18)