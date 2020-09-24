At Madison, the Thunder Ridge girls soccer team defeated Madison 1-0 to hand the Bobcats their first 5A District 5-6 loss since 2015, according to coach Jason Lance.
Scoreless through 75 minutes, freshman Savannah Kenney scored the game winner off a deflection on a free kick from Brooke Boyle.
Thunder Ridge is at Rigby on Monday. Madison takes on Idaho Falls on Tuesday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.
IDAHO FALLS 3, SHELLEY 2: At Idaho Falls, Kennedy Robertson scored from outside the 18-yard box late in the game for the eventual game-winner.
Sydney Stohl scored first for the Tigers and Alexis Adams netted a penalty kick.
It was the third straight win for Idaho Falls (6-2-3), which plays at Madison on Tuesday.
BONNEVILLE 3, SKYLINE 3: At Bonneville, Brooklyn Pett recorded two goals and an assist, but it only amounted to a 3-3 tie with Skyline.
First, Pett scored unassisted. Then, she assisted Ali Ellsworth on a goal. Finally, Pett scored on a penalty kick.
But Skyline scored on a penalty kick and two free kicks, resulting in a draw.
Bonneville (9-1-2, 4-0-1 conference) will visit Shelley on Monday.
Skyline will host Thunder Ridge on Oct. 1.
Volleyball
FIRTH 3, SALMON 0: At Salmon, the Cougars evened their record on the season at 3-3 after downing Salmon 25-23, 25-19, 25-15 to improve to 2-1 in conference.
Hailey Barker had 24 assists and six digs, Liberty Park added 16 digs, and Kiley Mecham finished with 10 kills and 10 digs. Brooklyn Clayson had a well-rounded game with six kills, nine digs and four blocks. 3-3, 2-1 c
Firth is at the Triple Threat Showcase at Hillcrest beginning Friday.
Boys soccer
IDAHO FALLS 9, SHELLEY 0: At Shelley, Junior Soto scored four goals and JoJo Ruiz-Soto added three goals as the Tigers handled Shelley in a nonconference match.
Gunner Watson also scored twice as Idaho Falls improved to 8-2-1. The Tigers host Madison on Tuesday.
Cross-country
Madison Quad
At Rexburg Municipal Golf Course
(Full results at athletic.net)
Boys
5K
Teams: 1. Idaho Falls 31, 2. Madison 35, 3. Sugar-Salem 93, 4. Star Valley 94
Individuals: 1. Peter Visser (Star Valley) 15:32.6. 2. Will Dixon (Madison) 15:37.3, 3. Mitchell Athay (Idaho Falls) 15:42.1, 4. Luke Athay (Idaho Falls) 15:56.8, 5. Ryan Stutz (Madison) 16:03.4, 6. Daniel Godfrey (Madison) 16:15.3, 7. Zac Bright (Idaho Falls) 16:18.7, 8. Joseph Ereaux (Idaho Falls) 16:23.7, 9. Porter Elison (Idaho Falls) 16:38.1, 10. Hinckley Manner (Madison) 16:39.1.
Girls
5K
Teams: 1. Idaho Falls 32, 2. Madison 46, 3. Star Valley 69, 4. Sugar-Salem 71.
Individuals: 1. Elanor Eddington (Idaho Falls) 19:25.9, 2. Allison Lemons (Idaho Falls) 19:38.1, 3. Jacie Angell (Star Valley) 19:59.0, 4. Jennalee Lewis (Idaho Falls) 20:10.4, 5. Mikelle Dorman (Madison) 20:21.6, 6. Jaresa Jackson (Sugar-Salem) 20:22.4 , 7. Rebekah Kinghorn (Madison) 20:22.9, 8. Hannah Kohler (Idaho Falls) 20:29.1, 9. Ruby Barrus (Madison) 20:48.0, 10. Ester Moldenhauer (Madison) 20:48.1.
Scores
Boys soccer
Rigby 4, Highland 1
Madison 3, Thunder Ridge 1
Girls soccer
Highland 6, Rigby 2
Volleyball
West Jefferson 3, Ririe 1