At Thunder Ridge, the Thunder Ridge girls soccer team opened the season with a 2-1 win over Shelley on Thursday. Willow Hurley scored in the third minute off an assist from Kelcie Peterson, and Olivia Christensen netted the game-winner unassisted in the 77th minute.
Sabina Keenan scored for Shelley off an assist from Reese Calahan.
The Titans (1-0-0) host Hillcrest on Saturday. Shelley (0-3-0) is at Madison on Saturday.
MADISON 3, BONNEVILLE 2: At Bonneville, the Bees led 2-1 at the half behind goals by Kylie Coles, assisted by McKenzie Pugmire, and a goal by Reagan Flynn with an assist by Faith Falter. But the Bobcats rallied in the second half.
Bonneville (1-1-1) plays Pocatello at Hawthorne Middle School on Saturday. Madison (2-0-0) hosts Shelley on Saturday.
Volleyball
WATERSPRINGS 3, GRACE LUTHERAN 0: At Pocatello, The Warriors opened their season with a 25-7, 25-15, 25-9 win on the road. Sarina Rios finished with 13 kills and Jessi Merkle added 19 assists and five aces.
Watersprings (1-0) is at Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.
Cross-Country
Bronco Classic At Blackfoot
Boys 5K
(Full results at athletic.net)
Teams: 1. Blackfoot 34, 2. Snake River 56, 3. Highland 58, 4. Teton 74.
Individuals: 1. Jared Harden (Highland) 16:25.1, 2. Eli Gregory (Blackfoot) 16:34.4, 3. Matt Thomas (Blackfoot) 16:48.0, 4. Jacob Van Orden (Highland) 16:52.9, 5. Lincoln High (Snake River) 17:19.3, 6. Justin Whitehead (Blackfoot) 17:37.3 , 7. Keegan McCraw (Snake River) 18:03.3, 8. Austin Dye (Highland) 18:13.5, 9. Lance Safiran (Teton) 18:17.1, 10. James Allen (Teton) 18:34.3.
Girls 5K
1. Highland 32, 2. Blackfoot 37, 3. Snake River 69, 4. Teton 85.
Individuals: 1. Nicole Harwood (Butte County) 20:48.3, 2. Sarah Despain (Blackfoot) 21:04.9, 3. Haley Sirman (Highland) 21:31.4, 4. Grace Kosmicki (Highland) 21:47.8, 5. Olga Andrade (Blackfoot) 21:55.6, 6. Lauren Benson (Highland) 22:01.2, 7. Maddy Larsen (Blackfoot) 22:03.2, 8. Sara Bagley (Teton) 22:07.4, 9. Sydney Crumley (Blackfoot) 22:21.7, 10. Haylee Christensen (Highland) 22:23.2.
Other scores
Boys soccer
Thunder Ridge 4, Hillcrest 1
Madison 8, Bonneville 0