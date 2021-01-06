At Highland, the Thunder Ridge girls basketball team continued its blistering start to the season with a 53-42 road win over Highland.
Aspen Caldwell spurred the win with a season-high 21 points for the Titans, who held off the Rams in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
Sierra John posted nine points and Marley Spencer added eight for Thunder Ridge, which improved to 12-1, 3-1 in conference.
The Titans will look to keep things rolling on Friday with a home matchup against Hillcrest.
THUNDER RIDGE 53, HIGHLAND 42
Highland 14 8 10 10 — 42
Thunder Ridge 12 16 12 13 — 52
HIGHLAND — Clarissa Schorsch 2, Maggie Agado 3, Saydree Bell 9, Kenadee Tracy 2, Kiki Baldwin 6, Lydia Maughan 10, MacKenna Thayne 6, Mele Fiefia 4
THUNDER RIDGE — Aspen Caldwell 21, Kennedy Stenquist 6, Sierra John 9, Marley Spencer 8, Paige Clark 7, Hallie Smith 2.
BLACKFOOT 50, BONNEVILLE 44: At Bonneville, three Broncos finished in double figures led by Hadley Humpherys 13 points as Blackfoot held off the Bees.
Sydnee Hunt topped Bonneville with 13 points.
Bonneville (4-10, 1-3) hosts Highland on Friday.
Blackfoot (8-4, 4-0) hosts Rigby on Friday.
BLACKFOOT 50, BONNEVILLE 44
Blackfoot 7 11 16 16 — 50
Bonneville 9 12 13 10 — 44
BLACKFOOT — Tylar Dalley 4, Hadley Humpherys 13, Isabelle Arave 11, Praire Caldwell 1, Kianna Wright 7, Esperanza Vergara 12, M. Piper 2.
BONNEVILLE — Kaylie Kofe 8, Mia Sorenson 8, Logan Faulkner 4, Sydnee Hunt 13, Talia Trane 11.
HILLCREST 53, MADISON 40: At Hillcrest, the Knights made a double-digit first-quarter lead stand up on the way to the nonconference win.
Nyah Lugo led the way with 17 points and Macy Larsen added 13 for Hillcrest.
HILLCREST 53, MADISON 40
Madison 4 13 11 12 — 40
Hillcrest 15 7 12 19 — 53
MADISON — Whitney Mackenzie 5, Tori Gillete 8, Charli Cook 6, Blaire Gordon 2, Grace Dow 10, Sid Parker 2, McKell Parkinson 7.
HILLCREST — Kesler 4, Nyah Lugo 17, Macy Larsen 13, Peterson 1, Katelyn Daybell 1, Sam Fryar 5, Aspen Cook 11, Amber Sargent 1.
Boys basketball
NORTH FREMONT 56, SUGAR-SALEM 53: At Ashton, the Huskies used a late surge at the free throw line to hold off Sugar-Salem and remain undefeated.
North Fremont, which got 20 point from Jordan Lenz and 16 from Luke Hill, didn't score a field goal in the fourth frame but made 13 of 16 foul shots to seal things.
Sugar-Salem countered with 16 points from Toby Pinnock and 15 from Crew Clark, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Diggers from dropping their third game in four tries.
AJ Hill added nine points for North Fremont.
The Huskies (7-0) will host Butte County at 7 p.m. Friday.
Diggers (3-9) will visit Shelley at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
NORTH FREMONT 56, SUGAR-SALEM 53
Sugar-Salem 8 16 15 14 — 53
North Fremont 14 8 21 13 — 56
SUGAR SALEM — Crew Clark 15, Braiden Shawcraft 2, Kyzon Garner 9, Porter Holt 4, Christian Gordon 4, Toby Pinnock 16, Ryken Clay 3.
NORTH FREMONT — Jordan Lenz 20, Luke Hill 14, Max Palmer 6, AJ Hill 9, Hank Richardson 3, Jobie Palmer 4.
Wrestling
MADISON 45, IDAHO FALLS 36
98: Alexander Lui (Idaho Falls) pin Tanner Severn (Madison), 3:18. 106: Double Forfeit. 113: Brady Calderwood (Madison) by forfeit. 120: Conner Christensen (Madison) by forfeit. 126: Ikaika Jensen (Madison) pin Erik Tremayne (Idaho Falls), 5:03. 132: Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls) pin Noah Ingram (Madison), 5:23. 138: Joshua Benson (Madison) pin Hunter Perkins (Idaho Falls), 2:24. 145: David Wheeler (Madison) pin Syiler Bellangue (Idaho Falls), 3:12. 152: Jeffrey Williams (Madison) pin Ben Moore (Idaho Falls), 3:14.160: Roy Gunderson (Madison) dec. McKeon Beard (Idaho Falls), 3-1. 170: Leo Nelson (Idaho Falls) pin James Tyler McKay (Madison), 3:58. 182: Orion Stokes (Madison) pin Kernan Longua (Idaho Falls), 1:40. 195: Jovon Howe (Idaho Falls) by forfeit. 220: Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) pin Ethan Burbidge (Madison), 2:54. 285: Landon Gneiging (Idaho Falls) by forfeit.
BLACKFOOT 81, HILLCREST 0
98: Josh Smith (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 106: Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) pin Treyden Cress (Hillcrest), 1:42. 113: Samuel Smith (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 120: Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) pin Dregun Wheeless-Hill (Hillcrest), 4:48. 126: Luke Moore (Blackfoot) pin Jared Engle (Hillcrest), 1:56. 132: Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) pin Seth Taylor (Hillcrest), 1:28. 138: Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) pin Kendric Anderson (Hillcrest), 1:56. 145: Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) dec. Lorenzo Luis (Hillcrest), 1-0. 152: Jimmie Johnson (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 160: Double Forfeit. 170: Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) pin Treyjan Bissette (Hillcrest), 0:29. 182: Maverik Malm (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 195: Parker Christiansen (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 220: Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) pin Giovanni Espinosa (Hillcrest), 1:44. 285: Talin Sensenbach (Blackfoot) by forfeit.
RIRIE 54, RIGBY 28
120: MacCrae Messerli (Rigby) pin Brian Ferguson (Ririe), 5:25. 126: Rhope Rasmussen (Rigby) maj. dec. Hyrum Boone (Ririe), 13-5. 132: Dennis Barnett (Ririe) pin Brett Seimears (Rigby), 2:37. 138: Lilianna Montufar (Rigby) by forfeit. 145: Kyle Jensen (Ririe) pin Robby Boone (Rigby), 2:52. 152: Payton Brooks (Rigby) pin Garrett Urrutia (Ririe), 1:08. 160: Carter Huntsman (Ririe) pin Abram Womack (Rigby), 1:52. 170: Gavin Harris (Ririe) pin Tad Nelson (Rigby), 1:53. 182: Cooper Shaffer (Rigby) pin Boston Barber (Ririe), 2:17. 195: Joe Orchard (Ririe) pin Brigham Nelson (Rigby), 1:50. 220: Gabe Sommers (Ririe) pin Malcolm Calderon (Rigby), 0:38. 285: Nick Gundersen (Ririe) by forfeit. 98: Austin Machen (Ririe) by forfeit. 106: Double Forfeit. 113: Connor Parkinson (Ririe) pin Marshall Parker (Rigby), 5:24.
RIRIE 54, WEST JEFFERSON 21
285: Nick Gundersen (Ririe) pin Everett Richins (West Jefferson), 1:20. 98: Austin Machen (Ririe) by forfeit.106: Double Forfeit. 113: Connor Parkinson (Ririe) by forfeit. 120: Brian Ferguson (Ririe) pin Bridon Garner (West Jefferson), 0:23. 126: Hyrum Boone (Ririe) pin Keldon Young (West Jefferson), 1:04.132: Dennis Barnett (Ririe) pin Kassi Goodier (West Jefferson), 0:43. 138: Double Forfeit. 145: Kyle Jensen (Ririe) pin Bronson Kimbro (West Jefferson), 3:55. 152: Andres Montalvan (West Jefferson) pin Garrett Urrutia (Ririe), 1:53. 160: Teagan Hansen (West Jefferson) dec. Carter Huntsman (Ririe), 10-4. 170: Kamren Wright (West Jefferson) pin Gavin Harris (Ririe), 5:24. 182: Reagan Roundy (West Jefferson) pin Boston Barber (Ririe), 2:00. 195: Joe Orchard (Ririe) pin Darren Grover (West Jefferson), 2:50. 220: Gabe Sommers (Ririe) pin Bridger Garner (West Jefferson), 0:35.
Scores
Girls basketball
Skyline 60, Shelley 37
Marsh Valley 50, South Fremont 38
Snake River 55, Teton 48