At Idaho Falls, the Thunder Ridge boys basketball team closed out the regular season Friday night with a 53-46 win over Idaho Falls.
The Titans, who had already clinched the 5A District 5-6 tournament top seed, will enter the postseason on a seven-game win streak.
Lloyer Driggs finished with 16 points and Tao Johnson added 10 for the Titans (18-3, 7-1).
There were seven lead changes and five ties as the Tigers (9-12, 2-6) kept the game close and pulled within 47-44 on a 3-pointer by Jaxon Sorenson late in the fourth quarter. But the Titans were able to hold on, hitting their free throws down the stretch.
Sorenson led Idaho Falls with 12 points and seven rebounds and Dylan Seeley added 10 points. Christian Jensen also grabbed seven rebounds.
The Titans got a boost off the bench from sophomore Gary Southwick, who finished with nine points and seven rebounds
THUNDER RIDGE 53, IDAHO FALLS 46
Thunder Ridge 9 14 13 17 — 53
Idaho Falls 9 12 13 12 — 46
THUNDER RIDGE — Bradley Briggs 3, Lloyer Driggs 16, Tao Johnson 10, Tyler Godfrey 4, Jordan Brizzee 1, Nick Potter 2, Bryson Hawkes 2, Jay Scoresby 6, Gary Southwick 9.
IDAHO FALLS — Nate Rose 4, Dylan Seeley 10, Merit Jones 7, Jaxon Sorenson 12, Christian Jensen 5, Michael Orr 8.
Boys basketball
BONNEVILLE 70, SHELLEY 62 (2 OT): At Bonneville, the Bees completed their regular-season slate with a double-overtime win over Shelley.
Bonneville, which got 30 points from Carson Johnson, trailed by 14 entering the fourth frame, but the Bees rallied and tied the game to send it to overtime.
Trevor Austin led Shelley with 16 points and Braxton Miskin added 14 for the Russets.
Next for Bonneville (10-11, 6-2) is the 4A District 6 tournament. The Bees will host the Blackfoot/Skyline winner on Thursday night.
BONNEVILLE 70, SHELLEY 62 (2 OT)
Shelley 15 16 15 7 8 1 — 62
Bonneville 12 10 10 21 8 9 — 70
SHELLEY — Treyce Jensen 8, Braxton Miskin 14, Jace Thatcher 12, Trevor Austin 16, Jaxon Hess 10, Cannon Vance 2
BONNEVILLE — Cy Gummow 16, Caleb Stoddard 4, Carson Johnson 30, Carson Judy 10, Devin McDonald 10.
Scores
Boys basketball
Grace 76, Challis 55
Carey 66, Mackay 61
Hillcrest 58, Blackfoot 49
Firth 39, Ririe 27
Rigby 59, Minico 28
Teton 73, South Fremont 57
Wrestling
NORTH FREMONT 58, MADISON 15
182: Colton Carter (North Fremont) by forfeit. 285: Kevin Heebner (Madison) by forfeit. 98 Martin Estrada (North Fremont) pin Tanner Severn (Madison) 3:43. 106: Cruz Estrada (North Fremont) by forfeit. 113: Truman Renouf (North Fremont) by forfeit. 120: Ezra Lewis (Madison) dec. Ryan Fransen (North Fremont) 3-2. 126: Gabe Wilcox (Madison) by forfeit. 132: Cutter Bowman (North Fremont) maj. dec. Spencer Wilcox (Madison) 16-3. 138 Jace Marsden (North Fremont) pin Isaac Christensen (Madison) 2:56. 145: Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont) by forfeit. 152: Zack Pilgrim (North Fremont) by forfeit. 160: Carson Packer (North Fremont) by forfeit. 170: Hayden Maupin (North Fremont) by forfeit. 120: Extra: Truman Renouf (North Fremont) dec. Ezra Lewis (Madison) 6-0. 132: Extra: Cutter Bowman (North Fremont) pin Kyler Brady (Madison).
RIGBY 60, NORTH FREMONT 22
152:Skylar Bowman (Rigby) pin Zack Pilgrim (North Fremont) 3:13. 160: Carson Packer (North Fremont) by forfeit. 170: Hayden Maupin (North Fremont) maj. dec. Connor Reilley (Rigby) 18-4. 182: Tad Nelson (Rigby) pin Colton Carter (North Fremont) 1:53. 195: Brigham Nelson (Rigby) by forfeit. 220: Malcolm Calderon (Rigby) by forfeit. 285: Double Forfeit. 98: Martin Estrada (North Fremont) by forfeit. 106: Cruz Estrada (North Fremont) by forfeit. 113: Marshall Parker (Rigby) pin Truman Renouf (North Fremont) 1:10. 120: Price Thomas (Rigby) pin Ryan Fransen (North Fremont) 2:47. 126: MacCrae Messerli (Rigby) by forfeit. 132: Rhope Rasmussen (Rigby) pin Cutter Bowman (North Fremont) 1:27. 138: Brett Seimears (Rigby) pin Jace Marsden (North Fremont) 1:04. 145: Robby Boone (Rigby) pin Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont) 2:53. 120: Extra: Fremon Godfrey (Rigby) pin Ryan Fransen (North Fremont) 4:31. 145: Extra: Cole Nelson (Rigby) pin Zack Pilgrim (North Fremont) 2:57.