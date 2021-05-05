At Rigby, Ethan Dunnells hit a two-run double in the top of the seventh that proved the game winner as Thunder Ridge opened the 5A District 5-6 baseball tournament with a 7-6 win over Rigby.
Dunnells finished with three RBIs.
The Trojans pushed across a run in the bottom of the inning on a bases-loaded walk, but would get no closer.
THUNDER RIDGE 7, RIGBY 6
Thunder Ridge 0 0 0 1 4 0 2 — 7 10 2
Rigby 0 0 0 2 0 3 1 — 6 3 3
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitching: Kaysen Isom 5.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 8 BB; Will Grimmett 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Jackson Beck 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Ayson Webb 2-4, Ethan Dunnells 3-4. 2B: Dunnells 2. RBI: Conner Hall, Webb 2, Dunnells 3.
RIGBY— Pitching: Joel Simmons 4.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Saathoff 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Paxton Sheppard 2-4. RBI: Simmons, Sheppard 2, Regan Hendricks, Saathoff.
Softball
THUNDER RIDGE 12, RIGBY 1, 5 INNINGS; THUNDER RIDGE 4, RIGBY 3: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans belted four homers and ended the first game with seven-run fifth inning.
Layna Weaver homered and knocked in three runs for the Titans.
In the second game, Sierra John doubled to center in the bottom of the seventh, scoring Madyson Williams with the game winner.
THUNDER RIDGE 12, RIGBY 1
Rigby 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 6 2
Thunder Ridge 2 0 3 0 7 — 12 11 0
RIGBY — Pitching: Emma Cluff 2.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Siena Hall 2.0 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Mckenzie Cluff 2-2. 2B: Abigail Wilkins. RBI: Wilkins.
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitching: Kaliann Scoresby 5.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Savanna Fuhriman 3-3, Sierra John 2-3, Trynly Haack 2-3. 2B: Fuhriman. HR: Brynly Dabell, Haack, John, Layna Weaver. RBI: Dabell 2, Haack 2, John 2, Scoresby 2, Weaver 3.
THUNDER RIDGE 4, RIGBY 3
Rigby 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 — 3 8 3
Thunder Ridge 0 0 0 0 3 0 1 — 4 8 3
RIGBY — Pitching: Siena Hall 6.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: McKenzie Cluff 2-4, Abbey Wilkins 3-4. 2B: Wilkins. RBI: Shayla Cherry, Ruby Gneiting.
THUNDER RIDGE— Pitching: Trysta Hoffman 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Kaliann Scoresby 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Layna Weaver 2-3. 2B: Savanna Fuhriman, John. RBI: John, Saige Fonoti.
HIGHLAND 17, MADISON 0, 3 INNINGS; HIGHLAND 10, MADISON 0, 6 INNINGS: At Pocatello, the Rams pounded out 13 hits to end the first game after three innings as Marissa Mauger held the Bobcats hitless.
In the second game, Madison had three hits but was shut out again.
HIGHLAND 17, MADISON 0
Madison 0 0 0 — 0 0 4
Highland 3 (10) 4 — 17 13 0
MADISON — Pitching: Brooke Stoeber 2.2 IP, 13 H, 17 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 0 BB.
HIGHLAND — Pitching: Marissa Mauger 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Kearns 2-3, Madi Vansickle 2-3, Mauger 2-3, Carlise Walker 2-2, Tayga Young 3-3. 2B: Taelor Boyer, Jenna Kearns, Vansickle, Walker. HR: Young. RBI: Boyer, Kearns 2, Mauger, Vansickle 2, Walker 3, Young 4.
HIGHLAND 10, MADISON 0, 6 INNINGS
Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 10
Highland 3 3 0 0 2 2 — 10 8 0
MADISON — Pitching: Brooke Stober 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Kaylee Pitts 5.0 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters. Pitts 2-3. 2B: Ashley Dredge.
HIGHLAND — Pitching: Madi Vansickle 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 11 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jenna Kearns 2-4, Marissa Mauger 2-3. 2B: Emily Kendall, Billie Nate. HR: Kearns. RBI: Vansickle, Kearns 3.
SOUTH FREMONT 14, SUGAR-SALEM 13: At St. Anthony, the Cougars scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past the Diggers in a 3A District 6 tournament game.
Nicole Powell's single to left scored Chantae Lecheminant with game-winner.
Sugar-Salem had scored 11 runs over the final four innings, including three in the top of the seventh to extend the lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. Sunny Bennion had a double and home run and finished with three RBI for the Diggers (11-11-1).
SOUTH FREMONT 14, SUGAR-SALEM 13
Sugar-Salem 0 2 0 4 2 2 3 — 13 16 1
South Fremont 0 2 0 0 2 4 6 — 14 13 0
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitching: KaeLa Lancaster 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Maycee Pocock 4.1 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 1 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Olivia Crapo 4-6, Sunny Bennion 2-4, Kamry Bradshaw 2-4, Brooke Sanderson 2-5, Lancaster 3-4. 2B: Bennion, Bradshaw, Kennedy Chambers, Lancaster 2. 3B: Crapo. HR: Bennion. RBI: Bennion 3, Chambers 2, Crapo, Karlee Klingler 3, Lancaster, Pocock, Sanderson.
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitching: Harlee Maupin 5.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 5 BB; Haylie Angell 2.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 2 BB: Leading hitters: Nicole Powell 2-2, Angell 2-4, Chantae Lecheminant 3-3. 2B: Taylyn Cordingly, Lecheminant, Kinley Geisler. 3B: Powell, Natalie Robles, Lecheminant. HR: Maupin. RBI: Powell 2, Robles, Kallie Johnson, Lecheminant 3, Angell, Geisler 2, Maupin.
WEST JEFFERSON 11, FIRTH 0, 6 INNINGS: At Terreton, Jordyn Torgerson struck out 10 in a six-inning no-hitter for the Panthers (17-2).
Londyn Wood finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
WEST JEFFERSON 11, FIRTH 0
Firth 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 4
West Jefferson 1 0 3 1 0 6 — 11 9 3
FIRTH — Pitching: Megan Jolley 5.2 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 3 ER, 7 K, 5 BB.
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitching: 6.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 10 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Torgerson 2-4, Madi Pancheri 2-4, Londyn Wood 2-4. 2B: Kimbur Mechem. 3B: Mckenna Neville, Wood. RBI: Taya Calder, Neville, Pancheri 2, Wood 3.
Track and Field
Cougar Classic at South Fremont
Boys
Teams: 1. South Fremont 284 2. Sugar-Salem 148 3. Leadore 35 4 Teton 24 5. Heritage Christian 4.
Girls
Teams: 1. South Fremont 254.4 2. Sugar-Salem 82 3. Leadore 57 4. West Yellowstone 53 5. Heritage Christian 29.5 6. Clark County 7.