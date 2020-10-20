At Thunder Ridge, the Titans dispatched Rigby in the first round of the 5A district tournament, winning 3-1 (25-21, 25-16, 24-26, 25-16).
Paige Clark paced her team with 18 kills, 14 assists and six digs, while Kendel Hone added 12 kills and 15 digs for Thunder Ridge, which will face Madison in the tournament semifinals on Thursday.
The Titans also got 24 assists from Makiya Bond in Tuesday's victory.
Thunder Ridge will face Madison at 4 p.m. Thursday. The winner will advance to the championship match, which is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Volleyball
1AD1 District Tournament
GRACE 3, BUTTE COUNTY 0: At Watersprings, Grace moved on to the 1AD1 district tournament semifinals with a 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-18) win over Butte County.
Kiya McAffee produced five digs and six kills and Shayleen Jackson provided four blocks for the Pirates, who will play Challis at 4 p.m. Thursday. The winner will face Grace in the championship match, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.
Scores
Volleyball
2A District Tournament
West Jefferson 3, Salmon 0
North Fremont 3, Ririe 2
Ririe 3, Salmon 0
Firth 3, North Fremont 2
3A District Tournament
Sugar-Salem 3, South Fremont 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-18)
4A District Tournament
Bonneville 3, Hillcrest 0
Shelley 3, Blackfoot 1
Shelley 3, Skyline 1
Hillcrest 3, Blackfoot 1
5A District Tournament
Highland 3, Idaho Falls 0
Madison 3, Highland 2
Idaho Falls 3, Rigby 2