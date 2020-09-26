The Thunder Ridge volleyball team posted a 10-1 record over the weekend, winning the Triple Threat Tournament with a victory over Eagle in the championship match on Saturday.
The Titans defeated Bear Lake twice (2-0 both times), Firth (2-0), Shelley (2-0), Thunder Ridge JV (2-0), Hillcrest (2-0), Skyline twice (2-0 both times), Burley (2-0), lost to Eagle (2-1) and finally knocked off the Mustangs in the title match.
Over the tournament, the Titans got 17 aces from Kendel Hone, 12 from Makiya Bond and 11 from Paige Clark, the last of whom also recorded a team-best 91 kills.
Thunder Ridge (17-3) now turns its attention to a road test against Highland on Tuesday.
BUTTE COUNTY 3, SALMON 0: At Salmon, Butte County dispatched Salmon (25-19, 26-24, 25-21) with few issues.
MayCee Maynard tallied five kills, Kiya McAfee added four and Belle Beard posted 10 assists for the Pirates, who move to 7-1 and 2-0 with the win.
Salmon has a road date with North Fremont set for Tuesday.
Butte County will visit Ririe, which handed the Pirates their only loss this season, on Thursday.
Cross Country
Jackson Hole Invitational
(Full results at athletic.net)
Varsity 1 boys
Team scores
1. Jackson (WY) 30, 2. Evanston Senior (WY) 33, 3. Skyline 62
Individual results
1. Ben Williams (Jackson) 16:10.5, 2. Silver Weaver (Evanston Senior) 16:21.8, 3. Mason Wheeler (Jackson) 16:34.3, 4. Ridge Wilding (Skyline) 16:34.5, 5. Hyrum Baxter (Evanston Senior) 17:17.1, 6. Derek Parks (Evanston Senior) 17:18.5, 7. Juan Flores (Jackson) 17:21.8, 8. Degory Day (Evanston Senior) 17:26.5, 9. Axel Klomparens (Jackson) 17:30.6, 10. Brandon Brazil (Jackson) 17:33.5
Varsity 2 boys
Team scores
1. Rigby 19, 2. Rock Springs 60, 3. Star Valley 70, 4. Teton 84
Individual results
1. Benjamin Ricks (Rigby) 16:31.5, 2. Charles Fossey (Rock Springs) 16:49.4, 3. Mason Chandler (Rigby) 17:02.9, 4. Nathan Fielding (Rigby) 17:12.5, 5. Trevor Bradley (Rigby) 17:26.3, 6. Kimball Godfrey (Rigby) 17:35.5, 7. Johnny Hunting (Star Valley) 17:37.0, 8. Kaleb Burnett (Rigby) 17:40.5, 9. Lance Safiran (Teton) 17:51.8, 10. Zach Tranchitella (Rock Springs) 18:00.2
Varsity 1 girls
Team scores
1. Jackson 31, 2. Skyline 35, 3. Evanston Senior 59
Individual results
1. Nelah Roberts (Skyline) 18:56.6, 2. Kate Brigham (Jackson) 19:02.9, 3. Muriel Jones (Jackson) 19:26.1, 4. Raegan Hart (Skyline) 19:42.1, 5. Heidi Barton (Evanston Senior) 20:01.5, 6. Parker Smith (Jackson) 20:01.9, 7. Sarah Harrison (Skyline) 20:08.9, 8. Sarah Tallerico (Jackson) 20:14.8, 9. Lilly Williams (Evanston Senior) 20:38.8, 10. Anni Mickelson (Skyline) 20:34.6
Varsity 2 girls
Team scores
1. Rigby 31, 2. Star Valley 36, 3. Rock Springs 78, 4. Teton 88
Individual results
1. Jacie Agnell (Star Valley) 20:22.0, 2. Rachel Nelson (Rigby) 20:40.7, 3. Shanna Sievers (Rigby) 20:43.5, 4. Liberty Mavy (Star Valley) 20:44.3, 5. Aubrielle Maes (Rock Springs) 20:48.5, 6. Eve Mavy (Star Valley) 21:02.5, 7. Abby Hancock (Rigby) 21:13.2, 8. Rainey Gallup (Rigby) 21:18.4, 9. Kayla Smith (Rock Springs) 21:19.4, 10. Sara McKen (Star Valley) 21:32.5.
Scores
Boys soccer
Teton 1, Marsh Valley 0
Girls soccer
Marsh Valley 1, Teton 0