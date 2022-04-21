GenericRoundupArt
Scores from Thursday.

Baseball

Highland 5, Thunder Ridge 1

Highland 8, Thunder Ridge 6

Bonneville 10, Idaho Falls 6

Challis-Mackay 17, Salmon 3

North Fremont 19, West Jefferson 0

Madison 14, Rigby 4

Blackfoot 7, Shelley 4

South Fremont 13, Firth 3

Softball

Highland 15, Idaho Falls 14

Highland 13, Idaho Falls 10

Rigby 22, Madison 3

West Jefferson 12, North Fremont 1

Challis Mackay 37, Ririe 19

South Fremont 20, Firth 10

 

