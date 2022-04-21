Scores from Thursday.
Baseball
Highland 5, Thunder Ridge 1
Highland 8, Thunder Ridge 6
Bonneville 10, Idaho Falls 6
Challis-Mackay 17, Salmon 3
North Fremont 19, West Jefferson 0
Madison 14, Rigby 4
Blackfoot 7, Shelley 4
South Fremont 13, Firth 3
Softball
Highland 15, Idaho Falls 14
Highland 13, Idaho Falls 10
Rigby 22, Madison 3
West Jefferson 12, North Fremont 1
Challis Mackay 37, Ririe 19
South Fremont 20, Firth 10
