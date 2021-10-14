Results from Thursday's soccer district tournaments.
Girls soccer
HIGHLAND 4, THUNDER RIDGE 0: At Pocatello, the top-seeded Rams jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half and the Titans couldn’t recover in the 5A District 5-6 tournament championship game.
Thunder Ridge will play at home Saturday against Madison with the winner earning the conference’s No. 2 seed to the state tournament.
BONNEVILLE 1, SHELLEY 0: At Bonneville, the Bees kept their season alive as Brooklyn Pett scored the only goal from distance in a 4A District 6 elimination game.
Bonneville will play in the state play-in game on Saturday.
Boys soccer
THUNDER RIDGE 2, MADISON 1, 2OT: At Madison, Chuy Zamora scored in the second half and Israel Chavez netted the golden goal in double overtime, sending the Titans to their fourth straight trip to the 5A state tournament.
HILLCREST 2, SKYLINE 0: The Knights advanced to Saturday’s state play-in game as Thomas Endsley and Johan Gaytan each scored. Isaac Woolley added an assist.
Hillcrest plays Valivue on Saturday in Burley for a berth in the 4A state tournament.
IDAHO FALLS 4, RIGBY 2: The Tigers survived in the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
Rigby led 1-0 at the half before Idaho Falls rallied late in the second half as Zach Lowe scored two goals, and Gunner Watson and Braden Reisner each had a goal.
Watson and Jojo Soto had assists.
Holding a 3-2 lead, Tigers’ keeper Kenny Rodriguez saved a penalty kick with about 3:30 to go. Idaho Falls added a late goal for the final margin of victory.
Idaho Falls plays Madison Saturday with a state playoff berth on the line.
Volleyball
NORTH GEM 3, WATERSPRINGS 0: At North Gem, the Cowboys won the match 25-15, 25-21, 25-14.
Madison Kincaid had 19 digs and Mckell Ransom had a team-high six kills.