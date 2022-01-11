GenericRoundupArt
Results from Tuesday's games.

Girls basketball

Rigby 58, Thunder Ridge 50

Pocatello 71, Shelley 47

Madison 38, Highland 33

Blackfoot 59, Hillcrest 34

Bonneville 55, Shelley 43

Idaho Falls 71, Skyline 62

Boys basketball

North Fremont 71, Aberdeen 61

Firth 62, South Fremont 31

Marsh Valley 58, Teton 38

West Jefferson 47, American Falls 42

 

