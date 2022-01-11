Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Results from Tuesday's games.
Girls basketball
Rigby 58, Thunder Ridge 50
Pocatello 71, Shelley 47
Madison 38, Highland 33
Blackfoot 59, Hillcrest 34
Bonneville 55, Shelley 43
Idaho Falls 71, Skyline 62
Boys basketball
North Fremont 71, Aberdeen 61
Firth 62, South Fremont 31
Marsh Valley 58, Teton 38
West Jefferson 47, American Falls 42