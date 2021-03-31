At Bonneville, Seth Walton twirled a no-hitter across five innings, helping his Bonneville baseball team rout Shelley, 13-0.
Walton racked up 11 strikeouts in the win, which gave his offense plenty of room to work with.
The Bees took advantage, getting a 3-for-3 outing from Davon Luce and a 2-for-2 game from Keegan Smith. Crateton Cheney drove in two runs, as did Smith and Crew Howell, and Luce posted three of his own.
Bonneville (3-3) will host Highland on Friday.
BONNEVILLE 13, SHELLEY 0
Shelley 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Bonneville 8 3 2 0 X — 13
SHELLEY — Pitchers: Kayden Kidman 0.2 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Carter Osterman 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Stockton Poulsen 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: None. RBI: None.
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Seth Walton 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 11 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Davon Luce 3-3, Keegan Smith 2-2. RBI: Craeton Cheney 2, Luce 3, Crew Howell 2, Riley Bowman 1, Teagan Bird 1, Smith 2.
Baseball
MADISON 12, THUNDER RIDGE 2: At Thunder Ridge, Madison invoked the run rule with a giant sixth inning to secure a double-figure win over the Titans.
The Bobcats led just 4-2 headed into the bottom of the fifth, but thanks to two runs in that inning and six in the sixth, they ended the game early.
Kameron Kostial and Tyler Pena each turned in three-hit games for the Bobcats (6-2), who will return to face the Titans again on Thursday afternoon.
MADISON 12, THUNDER RIDGE 2
Thunder Ridge 1 0 0 0 1 0 — 2
Madison 2 1 0 1 2 6 — 12
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Beck 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 3 BB; Grimmett 1.1 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Webb 2-3, two with one hit. RBI: Webb 1.
MADISON — Pitchers: Cody Rydalch 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 3 BB; Riley Sutton 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kameron Kostial 3-4, Tyler Pena 3-3, Riley Sutton 2-4. RBI: Rydalch 1, Kostial 1, Jace Leatham 1, Ethan Garner 1, Sutton 1, Pena 3, Landen Drake 1.
IDAHO FALLS 20, RIGBY 6: At Rigby, Idaho Falls used two crooked numbers to run away with a blowout win over the Trojans.
The Tigers plated six runs in the first inning and eight in the seventh, which explains the large margin. Dylan Seeley also drove in five runs for Idaho Falls, which also got four from Merite Jones and three apiece from Bradley Thompson and Nate Rose.
Idaho Falls (5-2) will finish the three-game set against Rigby with a doubleheader Thursday afternoon.
IDAHO FALLS 20, RIGBY 6
Idaho Falls 6 2 3 0 0 1 8 — 20
Rigby 2 0 0 1 0 0 3 — 6
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Zach Lee 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 1 BB; Hayden Carlson 3.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Bradley Thompson 2-3, Nate Rose 2-2, Merit Jones 2-4, Dylan Seeley 3-5, Jaxon Cherry 2-5, Dillon Ball 2-4. RBI: Thompson 3, Rose 3, Jones 4, Seeley 5, Cherry 1, Ball 1.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Hawkes 2.2 IP, 7 H, 11 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Wise 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Boudrero 1.0 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Simmons 2-4, Saathoff 2-3, Kirkham 2-4, Boudrero 2-4. RBI: Kirkham 1, Boudrero 2.
POCATELLO 8, BLACKFOOT 5: At Pocatello, Blackfoot couldn’t rally back from a late deficit in a loss to Pocatello.
Blackfoot actually built a 3-0 lead headed into the bottom of the sixth, but that’s when Pocatello plated a whopping eight runs, and the Broncos couldn’t respond in the top of the seventh.
Blackfoot (5-3) will host Pocatello at 4 p.m. Thursday.
POCATELLO 8, BLACKFOOT 5
Blackfoot 0 0 0 1 1 1 2 — 5
Pocatello 0 0 0 0 0 8 X — 8
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Dax Whitney 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 0 BB; Ryan Steidley 0.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Ryan Reynolds 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Avian Martinez 2-4, Tyler Vance 2-3, Stryker Wood 2-4. RBI: Vance 1, Wood 1, Jaden Harris 1.
POCATELLO — Pitchers: Landon Sullivan 4.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 9 K, 2 BB; Mason Marley 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Maddox Moore 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Brody Burch 2-4, Zac Park 2-3. RBI: Burch 3, Hunter Killian 2, Park 1, Moore 1.
Scores
Softball
Blackfoot 15, Skyline 0
Marsh Valley 5, South Fremont 3