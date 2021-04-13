At Bonneville, Bees senior Seth Walton used a sacrifice fly to drive in the game-winning run in a walk-off, 15-14 win over Thunder Ridge.
Thunder Ridge used a three-run seventh inning to tie the game headed into the bottom half of the frame, but after Jacob Perez walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a balk, Walton walked it off with the sac fly.
Dayton Robinson turned in a 3-for-4, six-RBI game for the Bees.
Bonneville (4-6) will wrap up the three-game set with Thunder Ridge on the road on Wednesday afternoon.
BONNEVILLE 15, THUNDER RIDGE 14
Thunder Ridge 5 1 2 0 0 3 3 — 14
Bonneville 2 6 0 0 4 2 1 — 15
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Jackson Beck 4.0 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Creighton John 2.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Will Grimmett 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Brent Tueller 3-4, Ayson Webb 3-5. RBI: Kaysen Isom 2, Webb 3, Ethan Dunnells 2, Tueller 2, Easton Stauffer 2, Gavin Hix 1.
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Davon Luce 5.0 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 5 K, 4 BB; Riley Bowman 2.0 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Luce 3-4, Dayton Robinson 3-4. RBI: Craeton Cheney 2, Crew Howell 1, Luce 3, Robinson 6, Seth Walton 1, Bowman 1.
HILLCREST 12, SHELLEY 1: At Shelley, Cooper Jorgenson drove in six runs and Hillcrest ran away with a blowout win over the Russets.
Jorgenson went a perfect 4-for-4 for the Knights, who also got a one-hit, seven-strikeout outing from starting pitcher CJ Chastain.
Hillcrest (4-6) will host a doubleheader with Shelley on Wednesday afternoon.
HILLCREST 12, SHELLEY 1
Hillcrest 0 2 3 4 3 — 12
Shelley 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
HILLCREST — Pitchers: CJ Chastain 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Wade Capson 2-3, Hunter Peterson 2-3, Cooper Jorgenson 4-4, Brett Bartell 2-3. RBI: Peterson 1, Jorgenson 6, Bartell 2, Chastain 1.
SHELLEY — Pitchers: Jaxon Byington 3.2 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 5 K, 3 BB; John Kerner 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Kayden Kidman 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jarret Leal 1-2. RBI: Byington 1.
SOUTH FREMONT 4, SNAKE RIVER 3: At St. Anthony, the Cougars survived a late rally from Snake River and held on for a narrow win.
South Fremont, which got a complete-game, five-strikeout showing from starter Karter Yancey, took a 4-1 lead into the seventh frame. Yancey, who also drove in two runs, stopped Snake River’s comeback just in time.
The Cougars (12-4) will host Teton on Thursday afternoon.
SOUTH FREMONT 4, SNAKE RIVER 3
Snake River 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 — 3
South Fremont 1 0 3 0 0 0 X — 4
SNAKE RIVER — Pitchers: Brooks 6.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 14 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Gardner 2-4. RBI: Brooks 1, Goodwin 2.
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Karter Yancey 7.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kaimen Peebles 2-3. RBI: Bryson Forbush 1, Yancey 2.
BLACKFOOT 13, SKYLINE 0: At Skyline, Blackfoot used a big fourth inning to cruise to a win over the Grizzlies.
The Broncos built a 5-0 lead headed into the fourth inning, which is when they gashed the Grizzlies for eight runs, including a two-run single from Kyler Mills.
Blackfoot starter Candon Dahle fanned seven and allowed just one hit in 4 1/3 innings of work.
Blackfoot (11-3) will host a doubleheader with Skyline on Wednesday afternoon.
BLACKFOOT 13, SKYLINE 0
Blackfoot 2 2 1 8 0 — 13
Skyline 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Candon Dahle 4.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 5 BB; Ryan Steidley 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Vance 2-2, Stryker Wood 2-4, Kyler Mills 2-3. RBI: Jayden Harris 1, Vance 3, Jace Grimmett 3, Wood 1, Dahle 1, Mills 2.
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Landon Merzlock 3.1 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 8 BB; Logan Taggart 1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Chandler Robinson 1-2. RBI: None.
IDAHO FALLS 6, MADISON 5: At Melaleuca Field, Nate Rose singled to center to plate the winning run and cap a three-run inning for the Tigers, who improved to 11-2.
The Bobcats had a 5-0 lead in the second inning, but were hurt by five errors, with three pitchers combining to allow just one earned run.
Madison (7-6) hosts Idaho Falls in a doubleheader on Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS 6, MADISON 5
Madison 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 — 5 9 5
Idaho Falls 0 0 2 0 1 0 3 — 6 6 0
MADISON — Pitching: Kameron Kostial 3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 4 BB; Tyler Pena 2.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Landen Drake 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Pena 2-3, Jace Leatham 2-3, Trayson Kostial 2-4. 2B: Kameron Kostial. RBI: Kameron Kostial 2, Pena, Riley Sutton.
IDAHO FALLS — Zach Lee 1.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Hayden Carlson 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K 2 BB; Dylan Seeley 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jaxon Sorenson 2-2. 2B: Sorenson 2. RBI: Zack Bridges 2, Nate Rose, Seeley.
Softball
RIGBY 17, SKYLINE 0: At Skyline, Rigby unleashed an offensive blitz and cruised to a win over Skyline.
The Trojans (9-4) plated nine runs in the first inning and eight in the third, and because they shut out the Grizzlies, the game ended in three innings.
Pitchers Grace Sheppard and Emma Cluff combined to help Rigby hold Skyline scoreless.
RIGBY 17, SKYILNE 0
Rigby 9 0 8 — 17
Skyline 0 0 0 — 0
RIGBY — Pitchers: Grace Sheppard 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Emma Cluff 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Ruby Gneiting 4-4, three with two hits. RBI: Hallie Boone 1, Gneiting 4, McKenzie Cluff 1, Shayla Cherry 1, Erin Bishop 3, Alix Bishop 3.
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Rachel Hafer 3.0 IP, 12 H, 17 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Addi Sanders 1-2, Kelcee Christiansen 1-1. RBI: None.
THUNDER RIDGE 17, MADISON 2: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans used a hot offensive start to rout Madison in a blowout.
Four different players recorded three-hit games for Thunder Ridge (3-0), which posted three runs apiece in the first and second innings, six in the third and five in the fourth.
Titans pitcher Kaliann Scoresby recorded seven strikeouts across four innings.
THUNDER RIDGE 17, MADISON 2
Madison 0 0 2 0 — 2
Thunder Ridge 3 3 6 5 — 17
MADISON — Pitchers: Kaylee Pitts 2.0 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Brooke Stoeber 1.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Three with one hit. RBI: Brielle Barney 1, Megan Gibbs 1.
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Kaliann Scoresby 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Sierra John 3-3, Madyson Williams 3-4, Brynly Dabell 3-3, Trynly Haack 3-3. RBI: Savanna Fuhriman 2, John 3, Williams 5, Dabell 2, Layna Weaver 1, Faith Carter 1.
HIGHLAND 11, IDAHO FALLS 1, 5 INNINGS: At Pocatello, the Rams broke the game open with a six-run second inning and Tiger hitters were held in check by Highland starter Madi Vansickle, who struck out 10.
Idaho Falls is 3-8.
HIGHLAND 11, IDAHO FALLS 1
Idaho Falls 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 4 6
Highland 1 6 0 4 x — 11 10 0
IDAHO FALLS — Pitching: Alex Carr 2.0 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Giselle Kump 2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. 2B: Macy Cordon. 3B: Kate Rodell.
HIGHLAND — Pitching: Madi Vansickle 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 10 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Marissa Mauger 2-3, Taelor Boyer 2-3. 2B: Boyer. RBI: Boyer 3, Jenna Kearns, Mauger, Carlise Walker 2.
WEST JEFFERSON 15, RIRIE 0, 3 INNINGS: At Terreton, Jordyn Torgerson tossed a one-hitter over three innings and homered for the Panthers.
Mckenna Neville had four RBIs for West Jefferson (8-1).
WEST JEFFERSON 15, RIRIE 0
West Jefferson 10 0 5 — 15 10 0
Ririe 0 0 0 — 0 1 4
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitching: Jordyn Torgerson 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kimber Mechem 2-3, Torgerson 2-3, Madi Pancheri 3-3. 2B: Mechem, Mckenna Neville. HR: Torgerson. RBI: Torgerson 3, Natalie Brown, Mechem 2, Neville 4, Pancheri, Trinity Smith, Londyn Wood.
RIRIE — Pitching: Nelson 3.0 IP, 10 H, 15 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 5 BB.
Monday baseball
SOUTH FREMONT 11, RIGBY 10: At Rigby, the Trojans made a charge with six runs in the fifth inning, but it wasn't enough against the Cougars.
Kaimen Peebles homered and knocked in five runs.
SOUTH FREMONT 11, RIGBY 10
Rigby 3 0 1 0 6 0 0 — 10 14 1
South Fremont 0 1 3 4 0 3 x — 11 11 2
RIGBY — Pitching: Joel Simmons 3.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Mason Wise 0.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Lucas Hawkes 2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Trey Satthoff 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB.
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitching: Easton Kerbs 4.1 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Peyson Yancey 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Bryson Forbush 2-3, Kaimen Peebles 2-3, Karter Yancey 2-4, Easton Stoddard 2-3. 2B: Cooper Crapo, Forbush, Stoddard, Karter Yancey, Peebles. HR: Peebles. RBI: Crapo, Forbush, Stoddard, Karter Yancey, Peebles 5.