At Clark County, setter Tori Vernon had 19 assists and 12 aces and Abi Undhjem added 10 kills and six aces as the Watersprings volleyball team downed Clark County 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-10).
Madison Kincaid recorded 16 digs and seven aces and Kaitlyn Syverson had nine kills.
Watersprings (1-0) hosts Mackay on Saturday. Clark County (0-2) is at Grace Lutheran on Saturday.
Boys soccer
RIGBY 3, SKYLINE 2: Rigby used two goals from Kylan Mower and one from Kyler Scott — all assisted by Fabi Castro — to earn a narrow win over Skyline.
The Trojans (3-0) will host Blackfoot on Saturday.
Cross country
Bronco Classic at Jensen's Grove
Boys
Teams: 1. Blackfoot 35 2. Highland 47 3. Snake River 65 4. Canyon Ridge 105 5. Mountain Home 112 6 Teton 142.
Individuals
1. Eli Gregory (Blackfoot) 16:25.10 2. Jacob Van Orden (Highland) 16:51.64 3. Matt Thomas (Blackfoot) 16:56.94 4. Keegan McCraw (Snake River) 16:57.05 5. Derek Schultz (Mountain Home) 16:59.15 6. Lincoln High (Snake River) 17:28.93 7. Justin Whitehead (Blackfoot) 17:31.14 8. Payden Parmenter (Blackfoot) 17:48.47 9. Ammon Barton (Highland) 18:03.65 10. Jarett Bushman (Highand) 18:11.36.
Girls
Teams: 1. Highland 30 2. Snake River 62 3. Mountain Home 66 4. Blackfoot 68 5. Teton 120.
Individuals
1. Julia Gilbert (Mountain Home) 20:28.01 2. Maddy Larsen (Blackfoot) 20:48.76 3. Grace Kosmicki (Highland) 20:57.32 4. Kimbrie Knudsen (Highland) 21:01.80 5. Meredith Sanford (Highland) 21:02.49 6. Haylee Christensen (Highland) 21:07.58 7. Hailey Raymond (Snake River) 21:12.70 8. Anna Gilbert (Mountain Home) 21:15.25 9. Adelaide Wilson (Rockland) 21:24.05 10. Emily Despain (Blackfoot) 21:40.91.
Madison Dash
At Madison HS
Boys 2 miles/Jr. and Sr.
1. Luke Athay (Idaho Falls) 10:09.1 2. Kaleb Burnett (Rigby) 10:19.8 3. Benjamin Ricks (Rigby) 10:26.6 4. Spencer Nelson (Rigby) 10:28.2 5. Ryan Stutz (Madison) 10:30.4 6. Logan Thomas (Madison) 10:34.3 7. Zack Johnston (North Fremont) 10:40.2 8. Max Palmer (North Fremont) 10:42.0 9. Nico Sanchez (Idaho Falls) 10:43.4 10. Richard Stewart (Idaho Falls) 10:45.5.
Girls 2 miles/Jr. and Sr.
1. Rebekah Kinghorn (Madison) 12:42.3 2. Elanor Eddington (Idaho Falls) 12:49.8 3. Eve Mavy (Star Valley) 12:56.5 4. Hannah Kohler (Idaho Falls) 13:05.3 5. Breklynn Gee (South Fremont) 13:08.9 6. Rachel Nelson (Rigby) 13:12.5 7. Cecily Eagleton (South Fremont) 13:17.0 8. Allison Lemons (Idaho Falls) 13:24.9 9. Kamryn Comba (Idaho Falls) 13:46.6 10. Kaylee Dalling (West Jefferson) 13:49.2
Scores
Girls soccer
American Falls 4, Sugar-Salem 0
Snake River 0, Teton 0