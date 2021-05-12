At Terreton, West Jefferson moved onto the 2A District 6 softball championship game with a 17-2 four-inning win over the co-op Challis/Mackay/Butte.
Londyn Wood finished with four RBIs for the Panthers (19-2), who put the game away with a nine-run fourth inning.
WEST JEFFERSON 17, CHALLIS/MACKAY/BUTTE 2
CMB 0 0 2 0 — 2 2 6
West Jefferson 0 3 5 9 — 17 8 2
CHALLIS/MACKAY/BUTTE — Pitching: Ali Drussel 2.1 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Shaylyn Pancheri 1.1 IP, 1 H, 9 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 9 BB; Lilly Molyneux 0.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. 2B: Drussel.
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitching: Jordyn Torgerson 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 9 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Londyn Wood 2-2, Mckenna Neville 2-3. 2B: Madi Pancheri. 3B: Kimbur Mechem, Wood. RBI: Jaycee Loundbury, Mechem 2, Neville 2, Taylor Peterson, Wood 4.
FIRTH 10, NORTH FREMONT 5: At Terreton, the Cougars stayed alive in the 2A District 6 tournament with Megan Jolley picking up the win.
Hailey Barker finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
FIRTH 10, NORTH FREMONT
North Fremont 2 0 0 0 2 0 1 — 5 11 3
Firth 1 2 0 4 1 2 x — 10 15 4
NORTH FREMONT — Pitching: Bohn 4.2 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 4 BB; Gunnell 1.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Goedhart 2-4, Mardsen 2-4, Watson 2-4, Gunnell 2-4. RBI: Lenz.
FIRTH — Pitching: Megan Jolley 7.0 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Tiffany Russell 3-5, Liberty Park 3-3, Hailey Barker 3-4, Brooklynn Johnson 2-3. RBI: Barker 3, Piper Clayson, Mallory Erickson, Park 2, Tiffany Russell.
Golf
4A
The Shelley and Skyline boys golf teams each qualified for the 4A state tournament after claiming first and second, respectively at this week’s district meet.
Led by Nate Nelson’s 78, Shelley had the low score of 334 and Skyline carded 354. Davis Mickelsen led the Grizzlies with an 82.
Individual qualifiers include Karter Barfus of Bonneville, who shot 83, and Eric Patterson and Ty Elzinga of Hillcrest, who each scored 87.
The Skyline and Hillcrest girls teams qualified for state. The Grizzlies scored 363 while the Knights shot 399. Hailee Cole’s 80 topped the Grizzlies and Challis Porter carded 84 for the Knights.
Noelia Reyes of Shelley shot 89 to earn an individual qualifier spot.
5A
Madison’s golf team won both the boys and the girls championships for 5A District 5-6.
Madison’s Megan Quinton (85) and Charity Hepworth (91) led the girls’ team placing first and fourth, respectively.
Madison’s Ashton McCarthur (68) and Mason Dorman (78) led the boys’ team placing first and fifth respectively.
The championship comes in Arielle Cherry’s first season as the head coach of the program. Though Madison School District hired Cherry as the coach before the 2020 season, the COVID-19 precautionary cancellation of the 2020 season meant 2021 was the Bobcats’ first chance to win with her as the head coach.
Scores
Girls
Teams: Madison 381, Thunder Ridge 385, Highland 395, Rigby 396, Idaho Falls 415
INDIVIDUAL
1. Megan Quinton — 85 2. Lindsey Webster (Thunder Ridge) — 88 2. Lilly Merrill (Highland)- 88 4. Charity Hepworth — 91 5. Tiernee Johnson (Rigby) — 92
MADISON
Megan Quinton 85, Mckelle Jeppsen 113, Emree Cherry 99, Charity Hepworth 91, Chacie Draney 106.
Boys
Teams: Madison 310, Highland 313, Thunder Ridge 327, Rigby 328, Idaho Falls 390.
MADISON
Ashton McCarthur 68, Mason Dorman 78, Rhett Hathaway 83, Ben Wagner 81.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal