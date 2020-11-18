At Malad, West Jefferson's girls basketball team cruised to its first win of the season, trouncing Malad on the road, 56-22.
West Jefferson's Jordyn Torgerson led all scorers with 13 points while teammate Carlee Johnson added 10, helping the Panthers bolt out to a 20-7 lead after the first quarter.
The Panthers (1-0) will host South Fremont on Friday.
MALAD: 7 8 4 3 -- 22
WEST JEFFERSON: 8 20 15 13 -- 56
Malad: B. Gross 2, S. Brown 7, S. Hutnell 7, R. Borius 6
West Jefferson: Suhay Puente 4, Elizabeth Spencer 4, Eliza Anhder 5, Carlee Johnson 10, Lindsey Dallling 3, Kimbur Mecham 6, Mckenna Neville 8, Cambree Hall 3, Jordyn Torgerson 13
Girls basketball
ABERDEEN 52, FIRTH 43: At Aberdeen, Firth dropped its season-opener by a close margin.
Cassi Robbins supplied 12 points and Hailey Barker added 11 for the Cougars, but three Tigers scored in double figures, led by Yasmin Ortiz, who tallied 16 points.
Aberdeen also outscored Firth in the fourth quarter, 13-8, handing the Cougars a loss in their season-opener.
Firth (0-1) will host Malad on Friday.
FIRTH: 8 15 12 8 -- 43
ABERDEEN: 17 14 8 13 -- 52
Firth: Cassi Robbins 12, Brooklyn Clayson 4, Kiley Mecham 5, Nicole McKinnon 2, Megan Jolley 7, Hailey Barker 11, Daytona Folkman 2
Aberdeen: Serna 4, Yasmin Ortiz 16, Phillips 2, Driscoll 15, Ellie Watson 11, Hernandez 4