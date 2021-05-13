At Terreton, West Jefferson clinched the 2A District 6 softball tournament, winning a 3-2 pitching duel between West Jefferson ace Jordyn Torgerson and Firth’s Megan Jolley.
Two runs on an error and fielder’s choice in the fourth inning proved the difference for the Panthers (20-2).
WEST JEFFERSON 3, FIRTH 2
Firth 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 2 5 1
West Jefferson 1 0 0 2 0 0 x — 3 5 1
FIRTH — Pitching: Megan Jolley 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Jolley 2-3. 2B: Lindhalsen. RBI: Hailey Barker, Leslie.
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitching: Jordyn Torgerson 7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 14 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Londyn Wood 2-3. 2B: Torgerson, Kimbur Mechem, Madi Pancheri. 3B: Wood. RBI: McKenna Neville, Trinity Smith.
IDAHO FALLS 4, RIGBY 1: At Bonneville, Sydney Stohl’s two-run double to center sparked a four-run rally in the top of the seventh as the Tigers downed the Trojans in the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
IDAHO FALLS 4, RIGBY 1
Idaho Falls 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 — 4 7 2
Rigby 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 10 1
IDAHO FALLS — Pitching: Alex Carr 7.0 IP, 11 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Sydney Stohl 2-3. 2B: Stohl. RBI: Kennedy Robertson, Kate Rodel, Stohl 2, Macy Cordon.
RIGBY — Pitching: Siena Hall 6.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 2 BB; Emma Cluff 0.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Abbey Wilkins 2-4, Ruby Gneiting 2-4, Camryn Williams 3-4. 2B: Williams. RBI: Tazia Blake.
HIGHLAND 8, THUNDER RIDGE 5: At Thunder Ridge, Madi Vansickle struck out nine as the Rams held off the Titans in the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
Kaliann Scoresby homered and hit two doubles for Thunder Ridge.
HIGHLAND 8, THUNDER RIDGE 5
Highland 2 0 3 0 2 0 1 — 8 8 3
Thunder Ridge 2 1 0 1 0 1 0 — 5 7 3
HIGHLAND — Pitching: Madi Vansickle 7.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 9 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Taelor Boyer 2-4, Marissa Mauger 2-4. 2B: Boyer. HR: Jenna Kearns. RBI: Boyer 3, Kearns 4, Mauger 2, Billie Nate, Layna Teel, Carlise Walker.
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitching: Kaliann Scoresby 7.0 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Madyson Williams 2-3, Scoresby 3-3. 2B: Savanna Fuhriman, Scoresby 2. HR: Scoresby. RBI: Sierra John, Scoresby.
Baseball
SNAKE RIVER 10, SUGAR-SALEM 4: At Shelley, the Diggers fell in the 3A state play-in game as Snake River jumped out to an early lead.
Ryan Harris finished 2 for 4 with a homer for Sugar-Salem (15-13-1).
SNAKE RIVER 10, SUGAR-SALEM 4
Sugar-Salem 1 0 0 2 1 0 0 — 4 6 5
Snake River 1 3 4 0 0 2 x — 10 9 0
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitching: Tanner Olsen 2.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Ky Garner 4.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Ryan Harris 2-4. HR: Harris. RBI: Garner 2, Harris.
SNAKE RIVER — Pitching: Goodwin 7.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Brooks 2-4, Goodwin 2-2, Jensen 2-4. 2B: Brooks 2, Goodwin, Jensen. RBI: Fisher 2, Watt 2, Goodwin 2.
