At Terreton, West Jefferson's softball team erupted for an eight-run fifth inning, which helped the Panthers run away with a 13-8 win over Sugar-Salem.
Five West Jefferson players finished with two-hit outings, and that helped stave a late rally from Sugar-Salem, which posted four runs in the seventh frame.
The Diggers also got a 4-for-5, four-RBI game from Olivia Crapo in the loss.
WEST JEFFERSON 13, SUGAR-SALEM 8
Sugar-Salem 0 2 0 2 0 0 4 — 8
West Jefferson 2 1 1 0 8 1 X — 13
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Maycee Pocock 4.0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; KaeLa Lancaster 2.0 IP, 2 H, 9 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Olivia Crapo 4-5, Kennedy Chambers 2-4, Sunny Bennion 2-4, Whitney Bradshaw 2-4, Karlee Klinger 2-4, Kalisi Griggs 2-4. RBI: Crapo 4, Chambers 1, Bennion 1, Brooke Sanderson 1, Griggs 1.
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitchers: N/A. Leading hitters: A. Mecham 1-4, J. Torgerson 1-2. RBI: M. Parrcher 1, A. Ocven 2, B. Egan 1, J. Lounsbury 1.
Softball
SNAKE RIVER 13, TETON 5: At Snake River, Teton's softball team got behind early and couldn't make up the ground in a loss to Snake River.
The Panthers plated six runs in the first frame alone, so while the Timberwolves scratched across two runs in the third inning and three runs in the fifth, it wasn't enough.
Ryley Matkin took the loss on the mound for Teton.
SNAKE RIVER 13, TETON 5
Teton 0 0 2 0 3 0 0 — 5
Snake River 6 0 0 1 3 3 X — 13
TETON — Pitchers: Ryley Matkin 6.0 IP, 6 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 7 K, 10 BB; B. Douglass 0.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Ryley Matkin 1-3, M. Johnson 1-3, B. Douglass 1-3. RBI: M. Johnson 2, G. Puglisi 1.
SNAKE RIVER — Pitchers: Lyndsie Larsen 7.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 17 K, 6 BB. Leading hitters: Halle Leavitt 2-2, Larsen 2-4. RBI: Caselle Howard 2, Leavitt 2, Larsen 2, Cassidy Lillya 1, Kamri Later 2.