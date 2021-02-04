HSRoundupfeb4.png

At Terreton, Carlee Johnson's running 3-pointer just inside the half-court line with four seconds left lifted the West Jefferson girls basketball team to a 41-40 victory over Firth in the 2A District 6 tournament.

Johnson finished with just five points, but it was the basket at the end that set off the celebration.

Kimbur Mecham led West Jefferson with 14 points in the tightly-contested game.

Hailey Barker topped Firth with 12 points.

West Jefferson (14-5) faces top seed Ririe on Saturday in the tournament semifinals. Firth plays North Fremont on Saturday.

WEST JEFFERSON 41, FIRTH 40

Firth 10 11 11 8 — 40

West Jefferson 11 11 6 13 — 41

FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 6, Mecham 6, Bridget Leslie 7, Nicole Mckinnon 4, Megan Jolley 5, Hailey Barker 12.

WEST JEFFERSON — Elizabeth Spencer 2, Eliza Anhder 8, Carlee Johnson 5, Lacey Dalling 3, Kimbur Mecham 14, McKenna Neville 5, Cambree Hall 4.

GRACE 37, BUTTE COUNTY 29: At Arco, top-seeded Grace pulled away in the fourth quarter of the 1AD1 District 5-6 tournament.

Kiya McAffee led the Pirates (17-5) with eight points.

Butte County plays Challis on Saturday.

GRACE 37, BUTTE COUNTY 29

Grace 5 9 6 17 — 37

Butte County 8 4 7 8 — 27

GRACE — Jacie Christensen 13, Kylie Hulse 4, Melodie Straatman 4, Makenna Straatman 2, Maniah Clegg 10, Sydney Smith 4.

BUTTE COUNTY — Kiya McAffee 8, Madi Kniffin 2, Anna Knight 7, Belle Beard 4, Emilee Hansen 6.

MACKAY 62, NORTH GEM 28: At Bancroft, the Miners advanced to the 1AD2 District 5-6 championship game with Thursday's win.

Mackay (18-3) will face Rockland on Thursday.

Trinity Seefried led Mackay with 24 points.

MACKAY 62, NORTH GEM 28

North Gem 3 11 7 7 — 28

Mackay 18 16 18 10 — 62

NORTH GEM — Corta 4, Hill 2, Barfuss 7, Maby 7, O'Brien 8,

MACKEY — Riley Moore 13, Alana Christensen 8, Trinity Seefried 24, Brenna McAffee 6, Megan Moore 6, Halle Holt 6.

BONNEVILLE 35, SHELLEY 30: At Bonneville, the Bees stayed alive in the 4A district tournament, holding off the Russets.

Sydnee Hunt tallied 16 points and Mia Sorensen just missed a double-double with eight points and 11 rebounds. On the defensive end, Shelley was held to single digits in each quarter.

Bonneville (7-16) plays Hillcrest on Saturday in a rematch of the tournament opener.

BONNEVILLE 35, SHELLEY 30

Shelley 7 9 7 7 — 30

Bonneville 11 12 7 5 — 35

SHELLEY — Tayler Ottley 2, Caydence Taylor 6, Alexis Leckington 5, Brinley Cannon 12, Kaylie Peebles 5.

BONNEVILLE — Kaylie Kofe 5, Whitney Shaw 2, Mia Sorensen 8, Logan Faulkner 1, Sydnee Hunt 16, Talia Trane 2, Sydnee Shurtliff 1.

Scores

Girls basketball

5A District 5-6

Highland 46, Idaho Falls 43

Thunder Ridge 47, Madison 36

4A District 6

Blackfoot 61, Hillcrest 40

3A District 6

Teton 38, South Fremont 36

2A District 6

North Fremont 47, Salmon 33

1AD2 District 5-6

Rockland 56, Leadore 48

Boys basketball

Watersprings 42, Challis 33

Wrestling

RIRIE 42, NORTH FREMONT 33

182: Boston Barber (Ririe) dec. Colton Carter (North Fremont), 8-3. 195: Joe Orchard (Ririe) by forfeit. 220: Gabe Sommers (Ririe) by forfeit. 285: Nick Gundersen (Ririe) by forfeit. 98: Martin Estrada (North Fremont) over Austin Machen (Ririe) (SV-1 6-4). 106: Cruz Estrada (North Fremont) by forfeit. 113: Truman Renouf (North Fremont) by forfeit. 120: Brian Ferguson (Ririe) dec. Ryan Fransen (North Fremont), 7-0. 126: Hyrum Boone (Ririe) by forfeit. 132: Cutter Bowman (North Fremont) dec. Dennis Barnett (Ririe), 10-4. 138: Jace Marsden (North Fremont) pin Spencer Miller (Ririe), 3:41. 145: Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont) dec. Garrett Urrutia (Ririe), 6-4. 152: Tye Sherwood (Ririe) pin Zack Pilgrim (North Fremont), 2:59. 160: Carter Huntsman (Ririe) pin Carson Packer (North Fremont), 1:25. 170: Hayden Maupin (North Fremont) pin Gavin Harris (Ririe), 4:52.

BONNEVILLE 61, SHELLEY 21

98: Spencer Jolley (Bonneville) by forfeit. 106: Carter Balmforth (Shelley) by forfeit. 113: Kayla Vail (Bonneville) pin Shantell Christensen (Shelley), 1:16. 120: Kolton Stacey (Shelley) pin Conor VanTress (Bonneville), 0:14. 126: Anthony Williams (Bonneville) maj dec. Kodey Murphy (Shelley), 13-5. 132: Drew Beck (Bonneville) pin Aydan Mathews (Shelley), 1:20. 138: Koby Gould (Bonneville) pin Elias Gnieting (Shelley), 3:09. 145: Britton Sorenson (Bonneville) pin Roy Meek (Shelley), 4:59. 152: Aaron Kelsted (Bonneville) by forfeit. 160: Seth Jacobson (Shelley) dec. Justin Jeppsen (Bonneville), 9-2. 170: Tucker Banks (Bonneville) dec. Hayden Hokanson (Shelley), 5-4. 182: Orrin Hill (Shelley) pin Nate Nakashima (Bonneville), 0:34. 195

Hagen Foster (Bonneville) by forfeit. 220: Conor VanTress (Bonneville) by forfeit. 285: Ethan Cross (Bonneville) by forfeit.

BLACKFOOT 75, RIGBY 6

113: Kayden Parsons (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 120: Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) maj dec. MacCrae Messerli (Rigby), 8-0. 126: Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) pin Tayson Riojas (Rigby), 0:36. 132: Kaleb Mower (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 138: Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 145: Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) tech fall Robby Boone (Rigby), 15-0 4:31). 152: Parker Monson (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 160: Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 170: Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 182: Double Forfeit. 195: Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 220: Malcolm Calderon (Rigby) by forfeit. 285: Talin Sensenbach (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 98: Josh Smith (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 106: Samuel Smith (Blackfoot) by forfeit.