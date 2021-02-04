At Terreton, Carlee Johnson's running 3-pointer just inside the half-court line with four seconds left lifted the West Jefferson girls basketball team to a 41-40 victory over Firth in the 2A District 6 tournament.
Here you are! pic.twitter.com/rGAJxumzo3— Matt Harris (@RirieBulldogsAD) February 5, 2021
Johnson finished with just five points, but it was the basket at the end that set off the celebration.
Kimbur Mecham led West Jefferson with 14 points in the tightly-contested game.
Hailey Barker topped Firth with 12 points.
West Jefferson (14-5) faces top seed Ririe on Saturday in the tournament semifinals. Firth plays North Fremont on Saturday.
WEST JEFFERSON 41, FIRTH 40
Firth 10 11 11 8 — 40
West Jefferson 11 11 6 13 — 41
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 6, Mecham 6, Bridget Leslie 7, Nicole Mckinnon 4, Megan Jolley 5, Hailey Barker 12.
WEST JEFFERSON — Elizabeth Spencer 2, Eliza Anhder 8, Carlee Johnson 5, Lacey Dalling 3, Kimbur Mecham 14, McKenna Neville 5, Cambree Hall 4.
GRACE 37, BUTTE COUNTY 29: At Arco, top-seeded Grace pulled away in the fourth quarter of the 1AD1 District 5-6 tournament.
Kiya McAffee led the Pirates (17-5) with eight points.
Butte County plays Challis on Saturday.
GRACE 37, BUTTE COUNTY 29
Grace 5 9 6 17 — 37
Butte County 8 4 7 8 — 27
GRACE — Jacie Christensen 13, Kylie Hulse 4, Melodie Straatman 4, Makenna Straatman 2, Maniah Clegg 10, Sydney Smith 4.
BUTTE COUNTY — Kiya McAffee 8, Madi Kniffin 2, Anna Knight 7, Belle Beard 4, Emilee Hansen 6.
MACKAY 62, NORTH GEM 28: At Bancroft, the Miners advanced to the 1AD2 District 5-6 championship game with Thursday's win.
Mackay (18-3) will face Rockland on Thursday.
Trinity Seefried led Mackay with 24 points.
MACKAY 62, NORTH GEM 28
North Gem 3 11 7 7 — 28
Mackay 18 16 18 10 — 62
NORTH GEM — Corta 4, Hill 2, Barfuss 7, Maby 7, O'Brien 8,
MACKEY — Riley Moore 13, Alana Christensen 8, Trinity Seefried 24, Brenna McAffee 6, Megan Moore 6, Halle Holt 6.
BONNEVILLE 35, SHELLEY 30: At Bonneville, the Bees stayed alive in the 4A district tournament, holding off the Russets.
Sydnee Hunt tallied 16 points and Mia Sorensen just missed a double-double with eight points and 11 rebounds. On the defensive end, Shelley was held to single digits in each quarter.
Bonneville (7-16) plays Hillcrest on Saturday in a rematch of the tournament opener.
BONNEVILLE 35, SHELLEY 30
Shelley 7 9 7 7 — 30
Bonneville 11 12 7 5 — 35
SHELLEY — Tayler Ottley 2, Caydence Taylor 6, Alexis Leckington 5, Brinley Cannon 12, Kaylie Peebles 5.
BONNEVILLE — Kaylie Kofe 5, Whitney Shaw 2, Mia Sorensen 8, Logan Faulkner 1, Sydnee Hunt 16, Talia Trane 2, Sydnee Shurtliff 1.
Scores
Girls basketball
5A District 5-6
Highland 46, Idaho Falls 43
4A District 6
Blackfoot 61, Hillcrest 40
3A District 6
Teton 38, South Fremont 36
2A District 6
North Fremont 47, Salmon 33
1AD2 District 5-6
Rockland 56, Leadore 48
Boys basketball
Watersprings 42, Challis 33
Wrestling
RIRIE 42, NORTH FREMONT 33
182: Boston Barber (Ririe) dec. Colton Carter (North Fremont), 8-3. 195: Joe Orchard (Ririe) by forfeit. 220: Gabe Sommers (Ririe) by forfeit. 285: Nick Gundersen (Ririe) by forfeit. 98: Martin Estrada (North Fremont) over Austin Machen (Ririe) (SV-1 6-4). 106: Cruz Estrada (North Fremont) by forfeit. 113: Truman Renouf (North Fremont) by forfeit. 120: Brian Ferguson (Ririe) dec. Ryan Fransen (North Fremont), 7-0. 126: Hyrum Boone (Ririe) by forfeit. 132: Cutter Bowman (North Fremont) dec. Dennis Barnett (Ririe), 10-4. 138: Jace Marsden (North Fremont) pin Spencer Miller (Ririe), 3:41. 145: Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont) dec. Garrett Urrutia (Ririe), 6-4. 152: Tye Sherwood (Ririe) pin Zack Pilgrim (North Fremont), 2:59. 160: Carter Huntsman (Ririe) pin Carson Packer (North Fremont), 1:25. 170: Hayden Maupin (North Fremont) pin Gavin Harris (Ririe), 4:52.
BONNEVILLE 61, SHELLEY 21
98: Spencer Jolley (Bonneville) by forfeit. 106: Carter Balmforth (Shelley) by forfeit. 113: Kayla Vail (Bonneville) pin Shantell Christensen (Shelley), 1:16. 120: Kolton Stacey (Shelley) pin Conor VanTress (Bonneville), 0:14. 126: Anthony Williams (Bonneville) maj dec. Kodey Murphy (Shelley), 13-5. 132: Drew Beck (Bonneville) pin Aydan Mathews (Shelley), 1:20. 138: Koby Gould (Bonneville) pin Elias Gnieting (Shelley), 3:09. 145: Britton Sorenson (Bonneville) pin Roy Meek (Shelley), 4:59. 152: Aaron Kelsted (Bonneville) by forfeit. 160: Seth Jacobson (Shelley) dec. Justin Jeppsen (Bonneville), 9-2. 170: Tucker Banks (Bonneville) dec. Hayden Hokanson (Shelley), 5-4. 182: Orrin Hill (Shelley) pin Nate Nakashima (Bonneville), 0:34. 195
Hagen Foster (Bonneville) by forfeit. 220: Conor VanTress (Bonneville) by forfeit. 285: Ethan Cross (Bonneville) by forfeit.
BLACKFOOT 75, RIGBY 6
113: Kayden Parsons (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 120: Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) maj dec. MacCrae Messerli (Rigby), 8-0. 126: Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) pin Tayson Riojas (Rigby), 0:36. 132: Kaleb Mower (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 138: Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 145: Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) tech fall Robby Boone (Rigby), 15-0 4:31). 152: Parker Monson (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 160: Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 170: Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 182: Double Forfeit. 195: Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 220: Malcolm Calderon (Rigby) by forfeit. 285: Talin Sensenbach (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 98: Josh Smith (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 106: Samuel Smith (Blackfoot) by forfeit.