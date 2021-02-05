At Hillcrest, the Knights' boys basketball team used a strong fourth quarter to top Idaho Falls.
Cooper Kesler tallied a game-best 27 points for Hillcrest, which outscored Idaho Falls 14-8 in the fourth quarter.
Dylan Seeley scored 18 poitns and Jaxon Sorenson added 11 for the Tigers (8-11), who couldn't overcome a bit of a slow start on offense.
Idaho Falls is at Skyline at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Hillcrest (13-6) will host Shelley at the same time and day.
HILLCREST 59, IDAHO FALLS 46
Idaho Falls 9 10 19 8 — 46
Hillcrest 13 13 19 14 — 59
IDAHO FALLS — Dylan Seeley 18, Jaxon Sorenson 11, Merit Jones 8, Christian Jensen 4, Nate Rose 3, Skyler Olsen 2
HILLCREST — Cooper Kesler 27, Garrett Phippen 14, Isaac Davis 8, Jase Austin 4, Kobe Kesler 4, Sam Kunz 2
Boys basketball
MACKAY 89, SHO-BAN 34: At Pocatello, Mackay got a season-best outing from Wyatt Warner in a blowout win over Sho-Ban.
Warner, a senior, totaled 31 points, helping the Miners race to a 27-11 first quarter. They logged another 27 in the second quarter and never looked back.
Mackay (10-5) also got 22 points from Kyle Peterson and 18 from Chase Green.
The Miners will host Challis on Tuesday.
MACKAY 89, SHO-BAN 34
Mackay 27 27 26 9 — 89
Sho-Ban 11 8 8 7 — 34
MACKAY — Chase Green 18, Kyle Peterson 22, Colton Holt 8, Wyatt Warner 31, Devin Lynch 2, Bryson Woodbury 2, Nick Barnhard 3, Ray Roben 3.
SHO-BAN — Brunette 11, Bear 2, Dixie 6, Friday 3, Torness 6, Honena 7, Navo 1.
GRACE 54, BUTTE COUNTY 48: At Arco, the Pirates played Grace better in the teams' second meeting of the season, but Grace still escaped with a win.
Grace won the first matchup by 35, so even though Butte County made things closer Friday night, it was the same result.
Logan Gamett recorded 14 points and Porter Taylor added 12 for Butte County (3-14), which will visit Carey at 7 p.m. Monday.
GRACE 54, BUTTE COUNTY 48
Grace 15 12 8 19 — 54
Butte County 13 14 9 12 — 48
GRACE — G. Stoddard 14, T. Draper 9, T. Judd 5, M. Taggart 3, T. Gilbert 10, T. Anderson 2, P. Andersen 8, G. Gibbs 3.
BUTTE COUNTY — Logan Gamett 14, Tyler Wanstrom 6, Boone Gamett 1, Connor Lambson 8, Jaden Wanstrom 5, Porter Taylor 12, Cory Gamett 2.
SUGAR-SALEM 80, SOUTH FREMONT 70: At Sugar City, Sugar-Salem used a strong start to hold off South Fremont in a conference matchup.
The Diggers, who got 19 from Crew Clark and 15 from Kendle Harris, led 24-14 after one quarter and maintained the lead the rest of the game.
Kaimen Peebles registered 25 points for the Cougars, who weren't able to dig themselves out of that early hole.
The Diggers (5-13, 1-2) will host Kimberly at 4 p.m. Saturday for senior day.
South Fremont (12-7, 1-2) will host Teton on Feb. 12.
SUGAR-SALEM 80, SOUTH FREMONT 70
South Fremont 14 15 18 23 — 70
Sugar-Salem 24 15 16 25 — 80
SOUTH FREMONT — Dallin Orme 5, Bridger Erickson 10, Carson Draper 3, Kaimen Peebles 25, Mason Siddoway 6, Cooper Hurt 13, Tag Bair 8
SUGAR-SALEM — Crew Clark 19, Braiden Shawcroft 4, Kyzon Garner 4, Porter Holt 4, Koy Sanderson 10, Christian Gordon 6, Toby Pinnock 13, Ryken Clay 3, Ryan Harris 2, Kendle Harris 15
Scores
Boys basketball
Thunder Ridge 53, Madison 50 (OT)
Rigby 68, Highland 56
Bonneville 73, Blackfoot 67