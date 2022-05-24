Hillcrest’s Challiss Potter has been playing golf since she was big enough to swing a club.
She said she realized in middle school that she might want to eventually play in college.
“So I started to get more serious about golf,” she said.
Serious enough that Potter signed her letter of intent last week to play at Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa.
She’ll join her sister Hailey, who was a sophomore on the women’s golf team this past season.
Potter noted there is a friendly sibling rivalry, but she looked forward to playing with her sister next season. She did look at some other schools, but said visiting the campus and the community felt right.
She also wanted to credit her coaches Jeff Waetje and Jason Struhs for her development over the last two years.
“I can’t thank them enough for all they have done for me and for the Hillcrest golf program,” Potter said.
Potter wasn’t the only Hillcrest player signing a letter of intent last week as friend Jordyn Keller joined in the signing ceremony and signed to play volleyball at Laramie County Community College.
Keller said she wasn’t sure she wanted to play in college, but after a campus visit in April she was sold.
“I got zero red flags,” she said. “The coach was awesome, the campus is awesome, the girls on the team were awesome. Even the meal plan ... It all tied together.”
Keller said she was a little nervous about the college search, but felt some sense of relief after signing her letter of intent.
“I was crazy because reality finally hit me,” she said. “It’s cool because it’s all coming together.”
Keller said she plans to study dental hygiene.
