Garrett Hawkes and Jordan Lenz have combined for over 2,000 points, three state championships and four all-state player of the year awards. But, they have never had much of a chance to play together — the decision they made Thursday will likely change that.
Former North Fremont Huskies basketball stars, Hawkes and Lenz each signed Thursday to continue their basketball careers at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
Hawkes just returned from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and will turn 21 in May. Lenz graduates high school in June and will turn 18 less than a month before that.
The two only played a handful of plays together as their high school careers overlapped for one year. Coaches brought Lenz up from junior varsity in the middle of that season and he only played limited minutes as a freshman on the eventual state championship team.
“Garrett’s definitely been my role model all throughout high school because I was a freshman when he was a senior and I wanted to be just like him,” Lenz said. “So I tried to live up to what he did and I think we kind of play basketball very similar and I think that it will work out playing together at CSI.”
Hawkes went on his mission to Chile after graduation. By the time he returned in November 2021, Lenz had grown a couple of inches and refined his skills while leading the Huskies to another 2A state championship and winning two player of the year awards.
Hawkes said it felt cool to return and see the once freshman dominating.
“That was great, honestly, North Fremont is a small school and it kind of gets pushed aside for that reason,” Hawkes said. “But, our basketball team has the best basketball record of any team in the state of Idaho in the last four years.”
Hawkes immediately joined the Huskies’ coaching staff and helped Lenz break 1,000 career points, leading the Huskies to a third-straight district championship and a third-place state tournament finish.
“I’ve always known (Lenz) growing up through school, but he was a freshman when I was a senior so we didn’t really do a whole lot together,” Hawkes said. “Like we played pick up ball and stuff together. … I got to spend this whole last basketball season with him at practice and talking with college coaches and all the way through state and everything. So we became really good friends through this last basketball season.”
As the high school basketball season neared its end, so did the Huskies’ recruitment.
CSI assistant coach Nick Meyerhoeffer attended the state tournament to watch Lenz play.
He had heard about Hawkes after the North Fremont alum returned from his mission. Hawkes’ 6-foot-3, 210-pound build and above-the-rim athleticism quickly convinced Meyerhoeffer he was the type of athlete he wanted to pursue.
“Garrett, like, physically is just ready to go,” Meyhoeffer said. “He’s older than Jordan. You can tell right out of the gate physically he was able to compete with college-level athletes, which is hard to do. He came in with a motor, he was competitive, which our head coach likes.”
Meyerhoeffer still needed a bit of convincing on Lenz.
Lenz scored 34 points and went 4 for 4 from beyond the 3-point line in the first game Meyerhoeffer watched.
“The first time I watched Jordan play, I called our head coach and I said, ‘I think he’s a good one. I think we should definitely have him as someone we should think about bringing in.’” Meyerhoeffer said. “He’s young too, he’s only 17.”
Lenz’s efficiency impressed Meyerhoeffer.
“Kind of the name of the game right now is efficiency and being able to spread the floor and make a shot,” Meyerhoeffer said. “When you can shoot, it makes it easier for everyone on the court. And the first game I watched him, he went four for four from three. And that’s a hard, hard thing to do.”
Hawkes went and practiced with CSI a couple of weeks after the state tournament and met head coach Jeff Reinert.
“Our head coach really liked Garrett right out of the gate,” Meyerhoeffer said. “Very rarely does he offer somebody after seeing them play once. He did almost immediately because, I think, his physicality, his ability to guard multiple positions, his intensity just kind of jumped off the page at ya.”
Meyerhoeffer feels like having each other will help make the new signees transition from high school to college.
“It’s everything,” Meyerhoeffer said. “(It’s) something that might help them be more comfortable. We don’t promise any minutes at our school. Any ‘You’re going to play this much or we’re bringing you in to be a starter.’ It’s a competitive process and sometimes it can be hard. Especially for younger kids to compete and be competing every day. And I think having somebody that you can turn to and lean on, on road trips and during the dog days in January and February, will be super beneficial for both of them.”
CSI has historically been one of the best junior college basketball teams in the nation. They have four national championships, the third most NJCAA tournament appearances (27) and the third most NJCAA wins (54).
Meyerhoeffer said they typically send six to 10 players to Division 1 each season.
Last year, CSI went 23-7 and lost to Harcum in the first round of the NJCAA tournament. Reinhart has coached at CSI for three seasons. He was the head coach at UVSC (now Utah Valley University) and an assistant at BYU before that. He also played college basketball with Utah Jazz legend John Stockton at Gonzaga.
Hawkes and Lenz’s teammates next year will include a player each from Melbourne, Australia; London, England and Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Only one other player on the team hails from Idaho, Kasen Carpenter, who graduated from Minico in 2020.
For Hawkes, signing to play college ball is a dream come true.
“It’s just one of those things that you dream about as a little kid, to hopefully make it somewhere like that,” Hawkes said. “Then when the opportunity came, I had to take it because that was my opportunity to live a dream that I had when I was little.”
Hoffner signs with Treasure ValleyFellow Husky Mariya Hoffner signed to play volleyball at Treasure Valley Community College Thursday.
Hoffner has starred in her own right as probably the best player on the Huskies squad for the last four years.
Hoffner went to visit TVCC a couple of months ago.
“I really like the coaches and the team and I thought that they had good energy,” Hoffner said. “I liked the environment, I just felt like the campus had a close-knit feel.”
TVCC is in Ontario, Oregon, which is just past the Idaho border about 40 minutes northwest of Boise. The relative closeness also factored into Hoffner’s decision.
Hoffner will play for first year head coach Rylie Engelson. Last season TVCC went 2-15.
Hoffner is looking forward to continuing her volleyball career.
“I’m super excited,” Hoffner said. “I’m excited for the high level of competition and challenges and the rewards of playing great volleyball.”