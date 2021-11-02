featured HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: High Country Conference names girls all-conference team POST REGISTER Nov 2, 2021 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Skyline’s Teresa Ledezma. By ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The High Country revealed its girls soccer all-conference teams last week. Here are the teams, which are chosen by coaches.Player of the year: Teresa Ledezma, SkylineKeeper of the year: Lydia Kelley, Idaho Falls Coach of the Year: Kip Archibald, SkylineFirst team Ali Ellsworth (Bonneville), Brooklyn Pett (Bonneville), Remi Brandley (Idaho Falls), Sophia Mangum (Thunder Ridge), Tasha Miller (Skyline), Mattie Olson (Skyline), Allie Chapple (Hillcrest), Evelyn O’Shaughnessy (Madison), Jaqueline Trejo (Skyline), Kylee Burton (Skyline), Lannie Morris (Rigby), Kamry Fellows (Skyline)Second teamMagaly Garcia (Blackfoot), Reagan Flynn (Bonneville), Kylie Coles (Bonneville) Jodianne Steele (Hillcrest), Keely Combo (Idaho Falls), Ahlianna Billman (Thunder Ridge), Willow Rhoda (Thunder Ridge), Isie Nelson (Bonneville), Ava Hall (Madison), Allyson Kohler (Shelley), Brooke Hess (Shelley), Becca Anderson (Rigby), Maya Medrano (Bonneville)Honorable mentionDessi Sanchez (Blackfoot), Emyde Torres (Blackfoot), Mady Gasser (Bonneville), Alyssa Harris (Bonneville), Saryn Ricks (Madison), Ashlun Birch (Madison), Kamrin Neilson (Rigby), Riley Richardson (Rigby), Emily Adams (Rigby), Macy Johnson (Shelley), Brynlee Myers (Shelley), Jacquelin Romer (Shelley), Megan Hargraves (Shelley), Adyson Carling (Thunder Ridge) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Conference Team Soccer Sport High Country Coach Archibald First Team Recommended for you News Trending Today Shaw, Rodney Partisan politics playing out in Idaho Falls election City crews flush water with chlorine Idaho Falls man sentenced to rider program for child porn, hiding camera in bathroom Two more arrested for involvement in attack following bar shooting HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: All-conference lists and new coach at Idaho Falls Idaho joins multistate lawsuit challenging federal vaccine requirements Victor man charged with kidnapping, reportedly admitted to trapping woman in apartment Boise State report: 75% of missing Indigenous people in Idaho are women Geary, Aleisha Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.