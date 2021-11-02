Teresa Ledezma
Skyline’s Teresa Ledezma.

 By ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com

The High Country revealed its girls soccer all-conference teams last week. Here are the teams, which are chosen by coaches.

Player of the year: Teresa Ledezma, Skyline

Keeper of the year: Lydia Kelley, Idaho Falls

Coach of the Year: Kip Archibald, Skyline

First team

Ali Ellsworth (Bonneville), Brooklyn Pett (Bonneville), Remi Brandley (Idaho Falls), Sophia Mangum (Thunder Ridge), Tasha Miller (Skyline), Mattie Olson (Skyline), Allie Chapple (Hillcrest), Evelyn O’Shaughnessy (Madison), Jaqueline Trejo (Skyline), Kylee Burton (Skyline), Lannie Morris (Rigby), Kamry Fellows (Skyline)

Second team

Magaly Garcia (Blackfoot), Reagan Flynn (Bonneville), Kylie Coles (Bonneville) Jodianne Steele (Hillcrest), Keely Combo (Idaho Falls), Ahlianna Billman (Thunder Ridge), Willow Rhoda (Thunder Ridge), Isie Nelson (Bonneville), Ava Hall (Madison), Allyson Kohler (Shelley), Brooke Hess (Shelley), Becca Anderson (Rigby), Maya Medrano (Bonneville)

Honorable mention

Dessi Sanchez (Blackfoot), Emyde Torres (Blackfoot), Mady Gasser (Bonneville), Alyssa Harris (Bonneville), Saryn Ricks (Madison), Ashlun Birch (Madison), Kamrin Neilson (Rigby), Riley Richardson (Rigby), Emily Adams (Rigby), Macy Johnson (Shelley), Brynlee Myers (Shelley), Jacquelin Romer (Shelley), Megan Hargraves (Shelley), Adyson Carling (Thunder Ridge)

