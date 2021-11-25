Ricardo Contreras isn’t shy about his abilities on a soccer pitch. He isn’t rude about it, and he isn’t conceited. He’s just open about it. The Sugar-Salem senior star knows he’s good. So it doesn’t bother him to talk about it.
That’s what becomes apparent when he chats about the way he led the Diggers to their best finish in program history. When he discusses the way he scored 51 goals, shattering the previous school record by nine, you can tell he likes the sound of it — especially because he netted six at the 3A state tournament, where he helped Sugar-Salem capture its first state championship this fall.
He isn’t bashful about any of the other numbers either, not even 133, which is the number of goals the Diggers registered this season, breaking the previous record of 105. He registered more than two-thirds of those. He likes the sound of that, too.
“Once I reached 27, I was like, OK, I can beat this record,” Contreras said. “So my teammates helped me a lot in me being able to finish the goals. Being able to accomplish those goals means everything I do on the training field and what the coaches taught me, I put it to work and used it.”
If he felt shy about receiving The Post Register’s boys soccer All-Area Player of the Year honor, he didn’t show it.
Contreras won the award for the way he dazzled for Sugar-Salem, racking up goals numbers that border on absurd and assist numbers — 14 — that signal he’s still a team player. The all-state 3A player of the year, Contreras fueled the Diggers all season, all the way up to October, when they secured the program’s first state title.
The thing about Contreras, too, is that most feel he could perform similarly at higher classifications. It’s easy to pigeonhole 3A players and question them — Could they do the same things at the 4A or 5A level? — but Contreras erased those questions with an offensive assault that left no room for doubt. Remember, he tallied six goals in three state tournament games. He scored three times in the championship game alone, a 5-1 win over McCall-Donnelly.
“All of our offense flowed through him,” Sugar-Salem coach Scott Terry said. “He’s amazing. I had so many coaches talk to me at the state tournament, emailing me after, talking about him and the player he is…. Our team has a lot of great players, but everyone looks to him first as the leader and the best player on our team, for sure.”
Contreras, a California native who moved to Sugar City in the fall of 2018, made his presence felt every second he spent on the field. Even more telling, though, was his absence. The Diggers lost three games all season. One came to Preston, a 2-1 setback on Aug. 31, when Contreras left the game with an injury. When he was healthy, Sugar-Salem jumped out to a 1-0 lead. When he got hurt, Preston surged ahead and earned the win.
“We really struggled to kind of get momentum and do the things we were doing,” Terry said. “It was pretty obvious, without him on our team, we’re a very different team. We’re still good, but he definitely made a huge difference in making us who we were.”
The cool part is this: Sugar-Salem’s team was all in on Contreras. The Diggers made a point to set him up for more goals. Contreras even joked to assistant coach Vince Tafoya, the school’s previous record holder for single-season goals, that he was going to take the record. Tafoya told Contreras he wanted to see him do it.
If that leaves you wondering where this will lead Contreras in the future, well, you aren’t alone. He has an official visit with Walla Walla Community College set up for Jan. 1. That’s his only offer so far, so he’s still pondering things.
What he doesn’t have to think hard about is the way he’ll be remembered at Sugar-Salem.
“At the beginning, Coach Terry said we can break records and do all that,” Contreras said. “But we want to win a state championship. So I think as a whole, we all wanted to win. So for me to go out there and perform my best at the state games, it paid off them, them assisting me and me scoring the goals.”