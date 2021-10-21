EAGLE — Looking for some redemption at the 5A boys soccer state tournament Thursday afternoon, Thunder Ridge instead found more heartbreak.
In a match more suited for a state final, Thunder Ridge fell 2-1 to Boise in the first round, dashing the Titans’ hopes of a championship run.
Thunder Ridge (12-5-1) drops to the consolation side of the bracket to face Lewiston, which lost its first-round match to Lake City, 4-0.
“We have to pick our heads and keep going because we’re not done,” Thunder Ridge coach Corey Toldson said. “We may not be able to go for first place that we had our eyes set on, but we still have something to play for it and we’re going to go for it.”
The Titans dominated possession for most of the first half. However, Boise only needed a momentary breakdown on defense to strike first in the 35th minute.
Boise’s Chase Kluksdal heaved a long throw-in into the middle of the box. The ball trickled through a pair of defenders before Liam McLain juked one defender to get free and then headed the ball into the upper right corner of the net.
However, Thunder Ridge stormed right back to tie the match, scoring in the 37th minute on a clever finish by Tyler Thompson. Junior Valenzuela collected the ball and slipped a short pass to a streaking Thompson, who got in behind the Boise defense and buried the ball in the lower left corner.
In the second half, Thunder Ridge continued its domination of possession, controlling the ball in the midfield but struggling to get many chances in the attacking third.
Boise had a handful of chances but nothing really threatening until a frantic sequence near the mouth of the Thunder Ridge goal following a corner kick. A pair of quick shots were turned away by keeper Adam Kennedy before a shot deflected off the arm of a defender, awarding Boise a penalty kick in the 62nd minute.
On the kick, Kennedy dove to the right side of the net but McLain went left, putting Boise ahead 2-1.
With time running scarce, Thunder Ridge adjusted its mode of attack in hopes of drawing level.
“We have worked through scenarios a lot where we were behind and needed a score, so the boys were mentally ready for that situation,” Toldson said. “So, we shifted into a more attacking formation 3-5-2 to keep the pressure on up top. But in the second half, we were missing a little bit of our urgency and opportunities to finish.”
Thunder Ridge had a chance to score in the closing minutes of the game with a frenzy in front of the net, but the ball didn’t fall kindly to the Titans and Boise was able to clear the ball off the line.
Then the Titans had one final opportunity with just over 30 seconds remaining on a free kick from 32 yards out, but the shot sailed just wide right.
“(Thunder Ridge) possessed the ball well, but Liam just took the game over,” Boise coach Mike Darrow said. “He had his chances to score and he did. But our defense has really been solid all year. We knew if we could keep their offensive players in front and not let them get in behind, we were going to be all right.”
Boise (13-2-4) advances to face undefeated Lake City in Friday’s semifinal match.
-Jason Chatraw /For the Post Register
Boys soccer
HILLCREST 4, PRESTON 0: At Caldwell, The Knights had a 1-0 lead at the half but pulled away as Hadrien Pena scored three goals and Johan Gaytan-Hernandez added a score in a 4A state tournament opener.
“In the first half we were struggling to control the middle and weren’t creating many opportunities,” Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis said in an email. “We switched our formation up a bit in the second half and we were age to control the middle more and produced more goal scoring opportunities. The boys did a great job at capitalizing on our opportunities.”
Hillcrest plays Sandpoint in a Thursday semifinal at 1:30 p.m. at Brothers Park in Caldwell.
Girls soccer
SKYLINE 3, MOSCOW 0: At Caldwell, Teresa Ledezma scored twice and Mariel Stuart added a goal as the Grizzlies advanced to the 4A state tournament semifinals.
“We came in with a good attitude and everyone was super excited and wanted to play,” Skyline coach Kip Archibald said, adding that Moscow was a bit of an unknown because the two programs hardly see each other.
Skyline (15-0-2) plays Vallivue in a Thursday semifinal at 1p.m. at Brothers Park in Caldwell.
Scores
Boys
5A
Boise 2, Thunder Ridge 1
Timberline 1, Madison 0
4A
Jerome 3, Blackfoot 0
Hillcrest 4, Preston 0
3A
Sugar-Salem 4, Bonners Ferry 0
Teton 2, American Falls 1
Girls soccer
5A
Highland 5, Thunder Ridge 0
4A
Skyline 3, Moscow 0
3A
Teton 4, CDA Charter 3, PKs
Sugar-Salem 2, Marsh Valley 1, OT