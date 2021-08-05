Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
After a year without a boys soccer team, South Fremont High School hired Steven Rowley this spring to coach both the boys and girls soccer teams.
“He’s a great hire,” said athletic director Chad Hill who took over right after South Fremont hired Rowley. “He’s a guy who’s been really involved in our community soccer program and he has coached in the past. He’s a great guy and we’re excited to have him on board.”
Rowley coached the Cougars’ girls team from 2008 to 2010 then stepped away to focus on building his lock and security business.
“I had to discontinue being the coach just because I was trying to get my business off the ground,” Rowley said. “It took about 10 years to get it to the point where I felt like I could start taking the time to step away and start coaching again.”
In his decade away from coaching high school, Rowley coached U10, U12 and U14 youth soccer teams—often teams one of his five children played on.
Rowley has a 14-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son who each play soccer. Their approaching high school years also played a role in Rowley’s decision to return to coaching.
“I really enjoy coaching and that’s what drew me back into it,” Rowley said. “I have some kids who will be coming into the program in the next couple years so I figured I’d build a good program for them to come into.”
Rowley has hired former North Fremont girls soccer coach Tamra Chapman as his assistant for the girls team and Kyle Murdock as his assistant coach with the boys team.
The new coach plans to stagger his practices with his boys’ practice following his girls’ practices.
“I feel like boys and girls soccer are both very different,” Rowley said. “In the approach and how they play. I’m excited for the challenge of having new programs side-by-side and to coach differently based off of the needs the boys have versus the needs the girls have.”
Rowley grew up in Rexburg where he played soccer for Madison High School.
Rowley wants to bring a “stats don’t lie” philosophy to South Fremont and believes that winning is directly connected to executing the fundamentals of the game. And he believes that teaching his team that philosophy will lie on his shoulders.
“I definitely have the opinion (that) as a coach, my players are a reflection of me and my leadership,” Rowley said. “I certainly want to come into the program and educate the players and give them the tools they need, and coach them in the areas they need, to improve.”