Ten area teams are off to the Boise area for this week’s state soccer tournaments.
Here’s a by-the-numbers look at what to expect at the competition that begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.
3 –The number of teams that reached state championship matches a year ago. The Thunder Ridge boys, Blackfoot boys and Sugar-Salem girls, all came away with runner-up trophies.
1— This is the first trip to state for the Thunder Ridge girls team. The Titans defeated perennial postseason contender Madison in the 5A District 5-6 play-in game.
1/0 –The seed and number of losses of the Highland team that Thunder Ridge will face on Thursday to open the tournament.
4 –Thunder Ridge is the No. 4 seed in the 5A boys bracket and could have a tough second-round match if the Titans beat Boise. Top seed Lake City (17-0-1) could be the semifinal matchup.
1-2 –The Skyline girls have one of the area’s top 1-2 scoring punches in Teresa Ledezma and Tasha Miller. Miller scored the overtime game-winner in the district championship match against Bonneville.
5 – Consecutive 3A state titles won by Coeur d'Alene Charter, including the past three over Sugar-Salem. The Diggers are the No. 5 seed and could match up with Coeur d'Alene Charter in another potential finals showdown if both win out. First, Sugar-Salem will have to get past Marsh Valley in Thursday’s opener. Conference foe Teton gets the first crack at CDA Charter in the late game at 1:30 p.m.
5—Number of wins the Blackfoot boys had before taking on Hillcrest in the district tournament final. The Broncos downed the top-seeded Knights 1-0 to earn another trip to the state tournament. Their reward? Blackfoot plays top seed and unbeaten Jerome.
