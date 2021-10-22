GenericRoundupArt
The state soccer tournaments wrap up Saturday with six area teams playing for trophies.

In 3A, the Sugar-Salem boys team faces McCall-Donnelly in the championship match at 1 p.m. at Middleton High.

The Diggers had to down conference rival Teton 3-2 Friday to advance. The Timberwolves will play in the third-place game.

Here are Friday's results and Saturday's schedule.

State soccer

Boys

5A

Borah 2, Madison 1

Thunder Ridge 6, Lewiston 1

4A

Caldwell 6, Blackfoot 2

Sandpoint 3, Hillcrest 2, OT

3A

Sugar-Salem 3, Teton 2

Girls

5A

Timberline 2, Thunder Ridge 0

4A

Vallivue 4, Skyline 2

3A

Fruitland 7, Sugar-Salem 1

Sun Valley 2, Teton 1, OT

Saturday games

Boys

5A at Eagle HS

Thunder Ridge vs. Borah, consolation match, 10 a.m.

4A at Brothers Fields, Caldwell

Hillcrest vs. Jerome, third-place match, 1 p.m.

3A

Sugar-Salem vs. McCall-Donnelly, championship match, 1 p.m. at Middleton HS

Teton vs. Kimberly, third-place game, 1 p.m. at Vallivue HS

Girls

4A at Brothers Fields, Caldwell

Skyline vs. Bishop Kelley, third-place game, 1 p.m.

3A at Vallivue HS

Sugar-Salem vs. Teton, third-place game, 1 p.m.

 

