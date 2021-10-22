HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: State tournament results and Saturday schedule POST REGISTER Oct 22, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The state soccer tournaments wrap up Saturday with six area teams playing for trophies.In 3A, the Sugar-Salem boys team faces McCall-Donnelly in the championship match at 1 p.m. at Middleton High.The Diggers had to down conference rival Teton 3-2 Friday to advance. The Timberwolves will play in the third-place game. Here are Friday's results and Saturday's schedule.State soccerBoys5ABorah 2, Madison 1Thunder Ridge 6, Lewiston 14ACaldwell 6, Blackfoot 2Sandpoint 3, Hillcrest 2, OT3ASugar-Salem 3, Teton 2Girls5ATimberline 2, Thunder Ridge 04A Vallivue 4, Skyline 23AFruitland 7, Sugar-Salem 1Sun Valley 2, Teton 1, OTSaturday gamesBoys5A at Eagle HSThunder Ridge vs. Borah, consolation match, 10 a.m.4A at Brothers Fields, CaldwellHillcrest vs. Jerome, third-place match, 1 p.m.3ASugar-Salem vs. McCall-Donnelly, championship match, 1 p.m. at Middleton HSTeton vs. Kimberly, third-place game, 1 p.m. at Vallivue HSGirls4A at Brothers Fields, CaldwellSkyline vs. Bishop Kelley, third-place game, 1 p.m.3A at Vallivue HSSugar-Salem vs. Teton, third-place game, 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sugar-salem Tournament Teton Soccer Sport Football Game Vallivue Hs Thunder Recommended for you News Trending Today Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.