State tournament trophies are hard to come by, so when you bring home two, that’s cause for celebration.
In a year that saw four area girls teams and six boys teams advance to the state tournament, Sugar-Salem coach Scott Terry pulled off the rare double, with the boys team winning its first 3A state title and the girls team finishing third to continue its success at the tournament.
The logistics of playing in 3A, where the boys and girls teams play back-to-back at the same site, allowed Terry to coach both teams, but it didn’t make it any easier for the Post Register soccer coach of the year.
Typically the award honors a boys team coach and a girls team coach, but this year was anything but typical.
The Sugar-Salem girls team, which had reached the state championship game three years in a row, got off to a slow start before the young team started to gel.
The boys team finished 18-2 and won the state title 5-1 over McCall-Donnelly.
Terry is quick to acknowledge that this year’s girls team didn’t have a dominating player like last year’s Post Register Player of the Year Sunny Bennion, but the overall teamwork and the development of the younger players proved crucial over the second half of the season.
The girls team landed five players on the all-conference first-team and freshman Isabelle Tuttle was named defensive player of the year. All return next year.
“We went on a run and the younger players started playing well,” Terry said of the girls team. “For the boys to win state, it was really an amazing year for our program. It was pretty awesome for us.”
