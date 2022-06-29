In 2015, Madie Rigby played for a 13-10 Blackfoot (4A) team. She remembers looking forward to her team’s "gimme" games against Hillcrest despite the team's 5A status.
From there it only got worse for the Knights. Hillcrest won a total of eight games over the next four seasons including three seasons of one or zero wins.
At the beginning of this season when Madie Rigby took over as the head coach at Idaho Falls she found out that the previous Idaho Falls coach had requested not to play the Knights because previous games resulted in blowouts.
The next year, COVID-19 struck, resulting in the Knights season getting canceled after only one game—an 11-1 loss to Thunder Ridge. No one would have blamed Hillcrest fans had they felt relieved that they didn’t have to endure another loss-filled season.
Hillcrest had hired Larry Stocking, the last softball coach at Ricks College and a long-time college coach in Illinois, as its head coach in 2018-2019.
Things changed quickly as Stocking, the Post Register All-Area Softball Coach of the Year, implemented a small-ball system that emphasizes aggressive base running.
“He takes advantage of the strength of his team,” said Blackfoot coach Tammy Sorenson whose team traded wins with the Knights as the best two teams in 4A District 6. “His team is small and quick. He has them bunting and swinging away and doing the things that’s going to make them good.”
This season, Hillcrest stole 160 bases. They scored 241 runs with 198 singles compared to only 44 multi-base hits.
“You’re happy when you’re able to get outs because they’re always putting pressure on you,” said South Fremont head coach Kris Hammond, whose team lost 11-1 to Hillcrest but went on to take fourth place in the 3A state tournament. “They’re always on base. They’re bunting the ball. They’re slapping the ball. He plays the small ball game really well. I think that just works with the style that he plays and the athletes that he has there. He takes that skillset and gets the most out of it.”
Hillcrest sophomore shortstop, Jerzey Jarvis epitomizes this style of play. She notched nine multi-base hits this season but stole a whopping 39 bases, the seventh highest number in the state. She scored 44 of Hillcrest’s runs this season.
Jarvis said Stocking empowers her and her teammates on the base path by calmly counseling them trust their instincts.
“When it comes to stealing, you just have to get the jump in and you have to trust in it, Jarivs said, paraphrasing Stocking. “You have to believe that you can do it because if you don’t believe in yourself then you’re not going to be able to do it.”
Jarvis said that when Stocking tells a player he believes in them it’s easy for them to trust him because his tone shows that he believes it.
“He says ‘don’t get after yourself, it’s in the past’,” Jarvis said. “It’s just like what every coach would say, but it’s kind of the way he says it. He’s just like — calm. He shows that it’s good.”
Stocking’s desire to help extends to other coaches as well.
“Larry’s probably one of those guys who’s forgotten more softball than I’ll ever know,” Hammond said. “Larry’s done a great with that team down there at Hillcrest and he’s also just a really great guy about sharing knowledge. There’s been some times where I’ve texted Larry or called him on some things and he’s always great to just help out and share his knowledge and share what he knows. I think he’s really interested in progressing the game of softball here in the region and does a lot of things to help with that.”
Hillcrest went 16-13 and missed the 4A playoffs by one game in 2021 with six freshman starters.
Hillcrest’s 2022 season didn’t end the way they wanted it to either. They lost 15-5 in the 4A District 6 title game to Blackfoot, an offensive foil to Hillcrest as one of the better slugging teams in the state (.595).
Madie Rigby went to the game to learn from two of the better coaches in the state.
“Watching the talent between Blackfoot and Hillcrest. Blackfoot certainly had more talent, but I think you could tell Hillcrest was where they were because of the coaching.”
The Knights finished the season 17-7 making the 4A state tournament as the No. 6 seed and losing both of its games at the state tournament. Stocking started seven sophomores, a freshman and a junior throughout the season.
As Stocking steps into the athletic director spot at Hillcrest and as he searches for someone to replace him, the coach describes best his team’s progression.
“I couldn’t be happier, after a few years, with the improvements that they’ve made; they’ve made leaps and bounds improvement,” he said. “Hillcrest went from the team that was a doormat to the team that everybody knows can beat you.”