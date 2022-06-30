Jordyn Torgerson led West Jefferson to a second place finish in the 2A state tournament, pitching 75% of the Panthers pitches in the tournament, but just months before softball season started, surgery left her unable to throw a ball.
The November surgery had reattached a tendon in her bicep and included a surgeon drilling a hole in her humerus. Six weeks of grueling physical therapy gave way to a reduced number of pitches when the softball season began.
“She’s learned how to do hard things,” said Raquel Torgerson, Jordyn’s mother and head coach. “She’s had to learn how to adapt to life especially after losing her dad (in 2019). She’s like anyone else—you get frustrated and I think your mind can play a lot of tricks on you. And she would comment, ‘what if I don’t get back to where I was.’ I would just try to encourage her like, ‘what if you’re better than you were.’”
Raquel’s words to her daughter proved somewhat prophetic.
Torgerson upped her batting average from .465 in 2021 to .580 in 2022, she increased her on-base percentage from.562 to .691 and she broke the school record with zero strikeouts in 69 at bats. She also smacked 20-extra base hits.
The junior pitcher went 17-4 on the season with a 1.86 ERA, with 153 strikeouts and 27 walks. Torgerson’s injury limited her pitches early in the season but in the state tournament she threw 500 pitches.
“She’s an incredible pitcher,” Firth head coach Brandt Leslie said. “She’s got about four or five different pitches. She’s got a drop ball. She’s got a riser. She’s got just a bunch of pitches. She’s fast too. She’s difficult to hit.”
Torgerson’s intangible qualities pair well with her talent to earn her second straight Post Register All-Area Softball Player of the Year honor.
“Jordyn’s a great teammate,” Raquel said. “She’s a game changer. I don’t care what sport it is. She’s very encouraging and she’s believing and I think others feed off of that. ... When her teammates saw her saw (they thought) okay Jordyn’s here and they were able to do their roles. When your pitcher has confidence everyone else does.”
Torgerson especially helped her freshman pitcher teammates, Carmindy Johnson and Cheznee Smith.
When the Panthers played Nampa Christian for a spot in the 2A state semifinal, the Trojans began the game scoring eight runs. Raquel then subbed Johnson into the circle and put Torgerson on third.
“Jordyn was Carmindy’s biggest cheerleader,” Raquel said. “Everything you’d see Carmindy do you’d see Jordyn go in there (and cheer her on). Jordyn mentioned to me after the game, (Carmindy’s) dad said, ‘I just can’t believe how kind you were when Carmindy got put in.’ Jordan said ‘I don’t care who’s in the circle, ‘we work as a team. We have to do what it takes to win.’”
Raquel said Jordyn constantly embodies that kind of attitude.
“That’s what I love about Jordyn, “ Raquel said. “It doesn’t matter if she’s in the circle or not. She’s going to embrace the role and she wants her team to be successful. She’s a very unselfish person. Jordyn’s one that doesn’t really need attention or draw attention but she’s a competitor. She likes to win.”
Torgerson posted a .937 fielding percentage with only four errors and one double play when at third base despite only having recovered about 70% of her overhand throwing strength by the end of the season.
“She’s got really good reflexes and she’s just strong,” Raquel said. “She’s smart with the ball. We were going to even put her out in the field because Nampa Christian was just hitting. I love that wherever I need to put her I can put her and she’s going to give you the best of what she’s got. Even in her summer league teams she’ll tell them I can play anywhere though. Wherever you want to put me.”