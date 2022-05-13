South Fremont’s softball team bounced back from its first district tournament loss to beat Sugar-Salem 14-9 and secure its fourth 3A District 6 title in a row.
Sugar-Salem built a 5-1 lead before the Cougars released a hitting explosion in the third inning. Kallie Johnson started the scoring off with a solo home run in and Ashley Rydalch ended the run with a three-run home run.
The Diggers rallied in the fourth inning shutting out the Cougars. Whitney Bradshaw batted in a runner with a single then Ashlyn Harris batted in two runners when she hit a double narrowing the deficit to four runs.
South Fremont weathered the storm and outscored Sugar-Salem 2-1 in the last three innings.
“They’re just gritty,” South Fremont head coach Kris Hammond said. “They just never think that they’re out of it. We get down four, five, six runs and it doesn’t matter to them. They just think, ‘We can go out and work and, one at a time, we can get them all the way back.”
The Cougars finished 18 of 38 at the plate including a double (Ashley Rydalch) and three home runs (Johnson, Robles, Rydalch). The Cougars have 19 home runs this season.
“These girls, when we just time the ball up, we time up the fast balls, we time up the right pitches and we put a good bat on it, the ball usually goes a long way,” Hammond said. “We have some strong girls on this team.”
The Cougars mental toughness helped them overcome their Wednesday loss to nab the district title Friday.
“I talked to the team about living in one time zone all year,” Hammond said. “Which means, the past is the past. You learn from it but you don’t dwell (on it) and I thought that’s what we did today. We got down we the mistakes and moved on. We focused on what we were doing in the here and now.”
Several players on the team played on last year’s district title team and a few of their older sisters played on Chester Peterson’s consecutive title teams the year before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s something that I’m pretty proud of,” Hammond said. “Even though I haven’t been the coach for all of those, I’m proud that we’re just continuing on that tradition. Coach Peterson did a great job of establishing that tradition. And we look at our program as a program that every time we go out on the softball field we’re going to compete and we can compete with everybody.”
A play-in game Saturday between the third district’s third seed and the fourth district second seed will determine the final team to make the state playoffs. MaxPreps rankings will then determine state tournament seeding.