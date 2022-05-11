Sugar-Salem’s softball team topped South Fremont 10-0 Wednesday in five innings in the second game of their best-of-three series for the 3A District 6 title.
The Diggers had lost all three of their games to South Fremont this season falling 25-10 and 8-5 in the regular season. They then fell 8-7 Tuesday in the first game of the district championship best-of-3 series.
Sugar-Salem scored eight of its 10 runs Wednesday in the second and third innings.
“The one thing we had struggled a little bit with our batters was that they were real impatient,” Sugar-Salem head coach Roberto Ramos said. “They want to hit so bad that they don’t really watch the ball all the way. What we did there was we had to make sure they were watching at least two pitches before they attempted to go for the ball. That way, they kind of had the timing a little better. I just had to slow them down. I had to slow them down to watch the ball a little bit better instead of expecting a fast ball all of the time.”
South Fremont's Hailey Angell pitched a full game Tuesday that gave her a high pitch count and a tight arm. South Fremont head coach Kris Hammond and staff elected to sit her in the fifth inning.
Ramos said his team’s pitching made the difference for the Diggers.
“Before, we were missing a lot of our pitching,” Ramos said. “We just had to adjust our pitching and the location and be aggressive on our defense. That’s where we were struggling. We were just a little slow on the defense and we had to bump in up a little bit. We just had to make sure our pitching was on point. And today our pitching was definitely on point.”
Ramos had his catcher set up in a different spot to allow the umpire to see the ball better.
Haley Ramos pitched five innings for the Diggers allowing five hits and no runs with three strikeouts and one walk.
Angell pitched four innings for South Fremont allowing nine hits and nine runs with three strikeouts and three walks. Saige Bitter pitched one inning allowing four hits and one run with no walks and one strikeout.
Robinson went 2 of 3 from with a triple for Sugar-Salem. Klingler went 2 of 2 at the plate and Ashlyn Harris hit a double.
“The girls were rolling with a little more confidence hitting the ball,” Roberto Ramos said. “They were gun shy and protective (before). They’re just having fun now.”
South Fremont’s Brynn Hammond was the only Cougar to get multiple hits and went 2 for 3 at the plate.
The two teams will play a tiebreaker on Friday at Sugar-Salem for the district crown.
"Defensively, we didn’t play as clean of a game as we would have liked to have played today,” Hammond said. “But we’ve get a gritty, tough group of girls and we’re confident we will bounce back on Friday and play the kind of game we’ve shown all season that we’re capable of playing.
Ramos believes if his team plays hard that they’ll have a good chance of winning.
“Right now, we know nothing’s done,” Ramos said. “That was just half of it. The girls are going to focus on going out there and keeping the momentum and being sharp. They gotta be quick. They gotta be smart. And they gotta hustle.”