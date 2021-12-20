featured HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Thunder Ridge catcher Trynly Haack signs with Southwestern Oregon By ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com Allan Steele Author email Dec 20, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thunder Ridge’s Trynly Haack signs her letter of intent. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trynly Haack compiled a spread sheet of 30 colleges she felt might be a good fit to pursue her education and softball career.Once the Thunder Ridge senior visited Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay, Oregon, the list was down to one.“I love Oregon,” said Haack, who recently signed her letter of intent to Southwestern Oregon. “It’s a small campus covered in tons of trees, it was homey. It’s kind of like camping in the forest.”The Titans’ catcher hit .356 last season and was among team leaders with five home runs. “Looking at the program and campus, everything seemed to be a perfect fit,” Haack said.The Titans won the 5A District 5-6 regular season last year and advanced to the state tournament.Haack said she plans on pursuing courses in the medical field. Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trynly Haack Ridge Softball Sport University Politics Thunder Southwestern Oregon Community College Titan Oregon Allan Steele Author email Follow Allan Steele Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you News Trending Today Two juveniles killed Friday in avalanche in Big Holes Paradise lost: Short-term rentals disrupting Island Park FOP suggests Rowland step down Rigby woman dead from vehicle accident on US Highway 20 French, Dana From masks to book banning, conservatives take on educators NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: All-Area Teams Resident: Lack of short-term rental enforcement puts residents and visitors at risk Kidd, Shirley Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.