Trynly Haack

Thunder Ridge’s Trynly Haack signs her letter of intent.

 Courtesy photo

Trynly Haack compiled a spread sheet of 30 colleges she felt might be a good fit to pursue her education and softball career.

Once the Thunder Ridge senior visited Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay, Oregon, the list was down to one.

“I love Oregon,” said Haack, who recently signed her letter of intent to Southwestern Oregon. “It’s a small campus covered in tons of trees, it was homey. It’s kind of like camping in the forest.”

The Titans’ catcher hit .356 last season and was among team leaders with five home runs.

“Looking at the program and campus, everything seemed to be a perfect fit,” Haack said.

The Titans won the 5A District 5-6 regular season last year and advanced to the state tournament.

Haack said she plans on pursuing courses in the medical field.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

