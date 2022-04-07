If Thunder Ridge is going to make a return trip to the 5A state tournament, it will likely be the team’s offense that leads the way.
The Titans, who won a conference title last season, have averaged nearly 18 runs over the past five games, including a 15-0 win over Bonneville in Thursday’s nonconference matchup.
Thunder Ridge set the tone early, sending 10 hitters to the plate and taking a 5-0 lead in the first inning. The Titans put the game away in the third with a three-run triple by Ashlynn Lott and a three-run homer to center by Maddy Williams to run their win streak to four straight.
The team has eight returning players but coach Keisha Fisher, who led the volleyball team to the state tournament, is in her first year at the helm.
“Experience is great but we still have to keep getting better,” Fisher said. “We’re still learning and figuring out each other.”
Starting pitcher Kaliann Scoresby was the beneficiary of the offensive onslaught, but she did her part, holding Bonneville without a hit while striking out six in three innings.
Memphis Owen and Briella Chapa each had hits for the Bees in the fourth inning.
Thunder Ridge (7-3) is back in conference action on Tuesday when the Titans travel to Madison. Bonneville (1-8) hosts Sugar-Salem on Monday.
