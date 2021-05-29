BLACKFOOT – The Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals begin Saturday at the Bannock County Fairgrounds with berths to the national finals on the line.
Champions will be named in all of the usual events from bareback, to team roping, to saddle bronc riding and goat tying, to bull riding to steer wrestling, and reined cow horse and boys’ and girls’ cow cutting.
The rodeo runs June 5-12 at the Bannock Events Center in Pocatello and qualifies four athletes in each event to the national finals so each performance will be hotly contested and the stakes are high as college coaches will be at the nationals and scholarship money will available.
This is the start of a series of articles on the local qualifiers to the state finals and what their chances might be in advancing on to the national finals.
Bull riding is one of the most popular events at the state rodeo and the event is loaded with potential champions from District 4.
There were a handful of bull riders from District 4 who claimed a berth at the state finals, led by this year’s district champion Rawley Johnson and last year’s state champion in Riley Barber.
Johnson, who graduated early from Ririe High School but maintained his high school eligibility with the intent of winning a state title, has already taken care of college by signing a letter of intent with Western Texas College. He has spent a great deal of time in that area this winter, riding in many PRCA events and practicing.
Johnson only rode in half of the District 4 performances, but finished with 60 points on six rides for a perfect score. Johnson will definitely be one of the favorites when the chute opens for the first bull rider. With only two performances and a short go for each rider, each ride is very important and they will need to make every ride count when things get going on Monday night with the first of the six go-rounds and then the short go on Saturday morning and afternoon.
The second rider we will look at is the defending state champion in Riley Barber. Barber surprised a lot of people a year ago when he rode his first two bulls and took the early lead, and then made it stand up when nobody could post a ride in the short go. While Barber may not be your prototypical bull rider, he stands a shade over 6 feet tall and weighs around 220 pounds, the weight that he wrestled at during the winter. He has been able to maintain the all important center of balance and qualify for the state finals with a third place finish in District 4. He will not slide under the radar the way he did a year ago, and he will definitely have a target on his back this summer.
Barber is a good all-around athlete, in fact, he is also the All-Around Cowboy from District 4, winning the steer wrestling event along the way and scoring a high number of points in tie down roping, steer wrestling, bull riding and team roping.
The third rider that gets mention is Ceasar Weed, who is a very competent rider, although he sometimes comes off the bull in a rough manner, which is where riders often get hurt.
Weed has been able to shake off hard falls and continue riding, hardly missing a beat. He is talented enough to win the state finals, but he may need a break or two with Johnson in the field. Weed will not only have to make rides, but also draw the right bull that will contribute to his score.
Weed placed between Johnson, who had 60 points, and Barber who had 18.5 points with 42.5 points. A lot of those points came when Johnson was on the road and didn’t ride in District 4, but then he was usually the one who picked up the slack.
Sage Allen is the dark horse in the contingent of riders from District 4 mainly because he was nearly unbeatable in the bareback riding event and only picked up bull riding halfway through the season, and still qualified. He has the talent, but whether he got on enough bulls to make an impact in the state finals will remain to be seen.
Next on the list is the tandem of Collin Williams and Brayden Anderson.
Anderson signed a letter of intent to attend the College of Southern Idaho earlier this spring and as he says, “Now it is up to me to prove that I belong. It is all on my shoulders not anyone else’s.”
He is doing a pretty good job of proving things as he closed with a rush in the District 4 performances, finishing with a win and making the state finals.
Williams was a lot like Sage Allen, only it was steer wrestling that he was competing in when he decided he needed to be a bull rider as well.
Williams, secure in his place with the steer wrestlers, added bull riding and he made his mark in that event, giving District 4 group a strong six that have advanced to the bull riding event in Pocatello.
Tennessee Owens hails from District 5 and figures to have a chance to break into the top five or six if he has a good week at the state finals. He easily won District 5, earning a total of 49 points in the event, although there were only five bull riders in the event, and three didn’t score any points at all.
Dixon Fehlman and Wesley Pearson were the top two from District 6, and they earned 68 and 57 points, respectively, in their bull riding this season.
After 16 rodeos, District 7 picked its champion and it was no surprise that it would be Cooper Cooke, who has been a mainstay atop the leader board in District 7. He might be one of the favorites for all-around, an award that he has won a couple of times and figures to be in the running once again.
District 8 sends Brett Freeman, who only earned 10 points toward the state finals.
District 9, the last of the districts in Idaho, will be represented by Austin Hamblin of West Haven City, Utah. Hamblin scored 78 points during the season.