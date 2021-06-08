POCATELLO – Joe Zebarth is a man of few words. Only 15 years old and a sophomore at Kimberly High School, he is also the defending state champion in the boy's cow cutting competition at the Idaho state high school finals rodeo.
Having entered Tuesday's short-go-round having won the three previous rounds in dominating fashion, Zebarth added to his resume with another state title.
That is pretty impressive for a sophomore that is really very shy and at times a bit withdrawn.
He also was using a horse he's never used in competition before this year.
“Joe lost the horse he used to win this event a year ago,” Mike Zebarth, Joe's father said. “When we got back from Nationals a year ago, he came up lame and after having a few vets look at him, we all determined that he had arthritis that had settled into his neck and we retired him on the ranch.”
That left Joe with a new horse when he entered the competitions during the District 6 season.
“I really didn't know what to expect,” Joe said. “I didn't even know what to expect here, there are a lot of really good cowboys competing here for the same things that I want to win.”
The competition in the boys cow cutting event included Sod Williams, a member of the team that went to Nationals a year ago. There was Brey Yore, who was the All-Around Cowboy from District 6. There was Ryn Severe, another District 6 cowboy, and Jett Brower of District 7, the cow cutting champion of the district and a very tough competitor.
It might have been the third round when the writing was on the wall as Zebarth posted another score of 147 and Severe was left in the dust with a 143.
Zebarth earned 30 state finals points and after the tally was done, the closest competitor was at 22.
Zebarth came out Tuesday in the number four position in the draw and scored his third 147 of the event. No other cowboy scored that high during the four rounds, although Brower, made a gallant effort with a short go-round score of 146.5.
With the win, Zebarth earned a spot on the four man team headed to the National Finals Rodeo.
“When I said I didn't know what to expect, that was the truth,” Zebarth said. “My horse Buster and I just came together and were on the same page all week long, we really became a team this weekend.”