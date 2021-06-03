POCATELLO — It’s finally here.
The 2021 Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals starts Saturday. The draws are set for the three performances, numbers have been issued to the contestants, and everything seems set to go with the start of the queen contest, starting eight days of rodeo action.
Here is the schedule for the state finals, which will be held at the Bannock County Events Center in Pocatello.
Saturday
Queen Contest
Sunday
10 a.m. Cow Cutting, both boys’ and girls’ divisions
10 a.m. Reined Cow Horse Competition
Monday
10 a.m. Cow Cutting, boys’ and girls’ divisions
10 a.m. Reined Cow Horse Competition
7 p.m. Performance No. 1 of first go-round, main arena in front of grandstand
Tuesday
10 a.m. Cow Cutting, boys’ and girls’ divisions
10 a.m. Performance No. 2 of first go-round, main arena in front of grandstand
7 p.m. Performance No. 3 of first go-round, main arena in front of grandstand
Wednesday
10 a.m. Performance No. 1 of the second go-round, main arena in front of grandstand
7 p.m. Performance No. 2 of the second go-round, main arena in front of grandstand
Thursday
10 a.m. Performance No. 3 of the second go-round, main arena in front of grandstand
7 p.m. Performance No. 1 of the third go-round, main arena in front of grandstand
Friday, June 11
10 a.m. Performance No. 2 of the third go-round, main arena in front of grandstand
7 p.m. Performance No. 3 of the third go-round, main arena in front of grandstand
Saturday, June 12
10 a.m. Rodeo Finals (Short-go with top finishers from the first three go-rounds.
3 p.m. (approximately) Awards ceremony
Some notes that will make watching more enjoyable for the average fan...
The number worn by the contestants are four numbers in length. The first digit corresponds to the district from which the contestant qualified.
The order of events at the rodeo will be the same every day, with bareback riding going first, followed by pole bending, then steer wrestling, goat tying, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping, team roping, tie down roping, barrel racing and last but not least, bull riding.
The event with the most qualifiers is pole bending with 56 entries. Team roping is next with 55 entries. Several others, including barrel racing, goat tying, breakaway roping and tie down roping all have 54 entries.
The event with the fewest number of entries, with 13 is saddle bronc riding. Bareback Riding has 17.
The arena is divided into two different arenas to help keep the performances on schedule and keep things moving.