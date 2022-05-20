Here's a breakdown of Friday baseball and softball action at the state tournaments.
The Idaho Falls baseball team saw its season come to an end Friday with a 10-2 loss to Lewiston in the consolation bracket of the 5A state tournament.
The Tigers led 1-0 before Lewiston broke the game open with an eight-run fifth inning.
Eliot Jones finished 2 for 3 with a run and Merit Jones had the lone RBI for Idaho Falls (17-13).
4A
Bonneville fell behind early to Sandpoint and lost 7-3 in Friday's consolation round.
Catcher Gummow and Dayton Robison each had RBIs for the Bees (17-11).
Davin Luce struck out seven, but Sandpoint pushed across five runs (four earned) in four innings.
3A
Sugar-Salem fell to Marsh Valley 10-0 in a semifinal matchup and will play in Saturday's third-place game at 1 p.m.
The Eagles took a 7-0 lead after three innings and starter Jason Jones finished with a five-innnig no-hitter.
2A
Firth advanced to the championship game with a 4-2 win over Melba. The Cougars scored twice in the first inning on a Nate Park sacrifice fly and an RBI single by Burton Park. Firth added two more runs in the third and Sam Park (4.0 innings, three hits) and Cooper Leslie (3.0 innings, four hits, no runs) made the lead stand up.
Alejandro Vasquez finished 3 for 4 and Burton Park was 2 for 3.
Challis-Mackay advanced to the consolation final with a 9-6 win over St. Maries in nine innings. They'll play Wendell at 9:30 a.m.
Softball
Opening day of the state tournament was not kind to local teams.
Thunder Ridge was eliminated from the 5A tournament with a 5-4 loss to Coeur d'Alene and a 6-1 loss to Capital.
Blackfoot and Hillcrest both went 0-2 on Friday.
The Broncos lost 8-7 to Vallivue and 11-6 to Lakeland.
Hillcrest dropped an 8-4 game to Pocatello and lost 9-4 to Jerome.
In 3A, South Fremont knocked off No. 2 seed Marsh Valley in its opener, but fell 8-1 to Weiser. The Cougars remained alive in the consolation bracket with a 14-8 win over Timberlake.
West Jefferson, trying to make another run to the 2A title game, picked up a 13-3 win over Nampa Christian in the opener, but the Panthers dropped a 6-2 game to St. Maries. West Jefferson rebounded to beat North Fremont 13-6 and is still alive in the consolation bracket.
North Fremont lost to top-seeded Malad before beating Melba 7-5 to advance to play West Jefferson.