East Idaho volleyball teams celebrated championships on Saturday, with five District 6 teams earning state titles and another finishing third and another team placing fourth.
“That just shows a lot about the quality of play in our area,” Bonneville coach Chantal McMurtrey said after the Bees swept Century to win the 4A trophy.
“Everybody felt confident going into the final,” said Waterspings coach Robyn King after her team swept Salmon River to win the 1A Division 2 title. “The kids played a picture-perfect match.”
Thunder Ridge, in just its second season, won the 5A crown, with Bonneville taking 4A, Sugar-Salem winning 3A, and Firth claiming the 2A title to go along with Watersprings’ 1AD2 title. Madison placed third in 5A and Butte County placed fourth in 1ADI.
“That’s everybody’s goal every year,” McMurtrey said of holding up the state championship trophy. “It’s pretty satisfying.”
BONNEVILLE 3, CENTURY 0: At Coeur d’Alene High School, the Bees swept the Diamondback 25-18, 25-22, 25-18 in the 4A championship.
Makayla Sorensen had 13 kills and 15 digs while Mariah Jardine and Maddi Pettingill each had 10 kills. Sadie Lott added seven blocks and nine digs and Alexis McMurtrey recorded 32 assists.
Bonneville (38-6) beat Kuna in the semifinals 25-14, 25-16, 25-10.
WATERSPRINGS 3, SALMON RIVER 0: At Lewiston, led by Abigail Yadon’s 22 kills and Joanna Hayes’ seven kills and 33 assists, the Warriors won the 1A Division II championship.
Watersprings (32-2) had been largely untested this season and that was the case at the state tournament, where it beat Salmon River 25-9, 25-14, 25-5 in the final and Lighthouse Christian 25-15, 25-14, 25-19 in the semis.
Angie Gomez finished with 10 digs and five aces and Sarina Rios add 10 kills.
“It was a little bittersweet because of the four seniors,” King said. “It was pretty emotional.”
FIRTH 3, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 1: At Lakeland High, after finishing second a year ago, the Cougars (19-4) won their first title since 2013.
They defeated Nampa Christian 25-22, 25-16, 19-25, 25-13.
“The girls got second last year and didn’t like it much,” coach Elda Park said. “They put it out there and were digging everything.”
Jordyn Adams had 11 kills and 16 digs, while Kiley Mecham added 13 kills and 12 blocks. Hailey Gee had 11 kills.
Firth beat Malad 25-22, 25-22, 24-26, 25-17 in the semis.
Thunder Ridge defeated Skyview 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 in the 5A final. Sugar-Salem beat Fruitland 25-19, 25-19, 25-13.