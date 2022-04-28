It might not have been love at first sight, but when Grace Dempsey visited California University of Pennsylvania during spring break, it was close.
“I got out of the car and started walking towards the admissions building and just looking around, I could see myself going to school there. I could imagine the next four years at Cal-U,” said the Skyline swimmer after signing her letter of intent on Thursday afternoon.
Dempsey visited another campus during her trip, but her mind was already made up.
“Pennsylvania was just too pretty,” she said. “I could tell that was the school I was going to go to.”
Dempsey, a student at Compass Academy who swam for Skyline, finished top-10 at the 4A state meet as part of the 200-yard medley relay team and the 200-yard IM. Her main events are the 500 free, 200 IM and 100 free.
Dempsey started swimming competitively at age 6 and said she already had visions of competing at the highest levels.
She said it was a little scary and sad to sign her letter of intent knowing she would be leaving her teammates and moving almost 2,000 miles away.
“It’s exciting,” she said. “I’ve met the girls I’m going to be swimming with on the new team and they’re super nice ... and it’s a little comforting.”
She plans to study elementary education with a minor in history.
