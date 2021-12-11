Like many young swimmers, Harlie Taylor was inspired watching Olympians Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky compete at the highest level and celebrate with a podium finish.
“That made me want to be like them,” said Taylor, the Post Register All-Area Girls Swimmer of the Year.
After a year away from a live state championship meet due to COVID-19, Taylor, a Thunder Ridge junior, got her podium finish, tying for fifth place in the 200 freestyle at last month’s state championships in Boise. She also placed in the top-10 in the 100 butterfly and 200 free relay.
Like Taylor, Skyline’s Gavin Dustin had visions of reaching the podium at the state meet. He was a breakout swimmer two years ago as a freshman, setting a record in the 200 free on the way to a first-place finish. Last year the virtual state meet was a letdown, despite another record performance. Last year’s state results were based on the times that swimmers put up at their respective district meets, so Dustin officially claimed another state title in the 200 free, although it was obviously a different feeling he said.
“It’s a lot more satisfying to beat someone when you watch them touch after you,” said Dustin, the All-Area Boys Swimmer of the Year. “Last year the people were just numbers on a screen ... I never saw them.”
Dustin set the state 200 free record for the third straight year, clocking 1:46.19. He also won the 500 free, placed second in the 200 free relay and fourth in the 400 free relay as the Grizzlies finished third in the team standings.
“When you’re a freshman you’re the big surprise,” Dustin said. “Sophomore year didn’t exist, but this year I felt the target on my back ... It was kind of intimidating, everyone’s goal is just to beat you.”
Taylor’s times have improved this season and she made the cut in the 100 free and 100 butterfly to compete in the Washington Open in January. As of last week, Taylor was the only area female swimmer to qualify for the event.
The fifth-place medal at this year’s state meet was Taylor’s first and her time was a second faster than she clocked at districts.
“It was very exciting,” she said. “It’s a goal I wanted since I was little, to do well in high school swimming.”
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000