Bonneville's Jamison Lemon and Dawson Belnap were one victory away from a state trophy at last year's 4A state tennis tournament.
This year the seniors entered the state tournament as the top seed, but knew Vallivue and Wood River would be standing in their way of a title run.
When they beat Vallivue in their second match of the state tournament, Belnap said he knew the duo was playing its best at the right time.
"As soon as we beat them it became a lot more real," he said. "We actually have a good chance at the championship."
Not so fast.
They needed three hard-fought sets to get past Sandpoint, setting up the championship match against Wood River.
"It was awesome," Lemon said of the decisive 6-2, 6-3 win over Wood River in the title match. "I couldn't believe it. I was shaking the last few points. It was super exciting."
The state title was the first for Bonneville since 2012, coach Trisha Chatterton noted, and earned Belnap and Lemon Post Register All-Area Boys Tennis Players of the Year honors.
Both Lemon and Belnap talked about the chemistry it takes to be a good doubles team. This was the second year the two had played together and the lost COVID-19 season two seasons ago could have put a damper on their high school tennis careers.
But that didn't stop the duo in 2022. According to Tennisreporting.com, Belnap and Lemon led the state with 24 wins.
"I loved every minute of it," Belnap said.
