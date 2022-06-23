Nicole Tran and Berklee Olsen of Hillcrest have proven to be double trouble on the tennis courts.
Both won 4A state titles in doubles last season — Tran won a mixed doubles title with Daniel Crofts and Olsen won a girls doubles with her sister Raegan.
The duo teamed up this year to make it back-to-back state titles, but it wasn’t easy.
This year’s Post Register All-Area Girls Tennis Players of the Year got a late start to the season after Olsen had surgery on her foot and missed eight months of competition.
The two friends had talked about playing doubles but Tran started the season playing singles before Olsen was able to return.
Olsen said things started slowly, but once she felt confident in her health the two had already developed a chemistry.
“It was pretty good from the get-go,” Olsen said.
“We were friends before, so it’s good to know the person and hang out with them because it transfers to the court and how they play,” added Tran. “We were in synch with our personalities.”
Olsen and Tran did not lose a set at the state tournament and defeated Bishop Kelly’s top team of Katherine Wachtell and Stella Emerson 7-5, 6-4 for the title.
“It was an experience I’ll never forget,” said Tran, who has signed to play tennis at College of Idaho. “It was insane for me. I love the whole feeling of my hard work paying off.”
“It was a little bit different because I’d had that experience at state ... it’s the same nerves but it’s still cool to win it again,” said Olsen, who is a senior-to-be and could be a force again next year.
According to Tennisreporting.com, Tran and Olsen finished 23-0, tying for the most wins in the state.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000