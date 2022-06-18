Matt Thomas, Blackfoot jr.
Thomas won four golds at the 4A District 6 championships: the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and 4x400. He ran personal bests of 1:56.45 in the 800 (fastest in District 6 this season), 4:15.29 in the 1,600 (fastest in District 6 and No. 2 in Idaho this season, No. 2 all-time on record in District 6) and 9:13.74 in the 3,200 (No. 4 in the state this season, No. 4 all-time in District 6), won the 1,600, the 3,200, placed fifth and was part of a fifth place finish in the 4x400 at the 4A state meet.
Tui Edwin, Skyline jr.
Edwin won all but one meet in shot put this season, including the 4A District 6 title and the 4A state title. He attained a personal best shot put mark of 57-3 (best in District 6 this season and No. 2 in the state this season) and a season best discus mark of 136-8.5. Additionally, he won three meets in discus.
Cameron Porter, Madison sr.
Porter won the 100, 200 and 110 hurdles at the 5A District 5-6 championships, going on to place fourth in the 100 and third in the 110 hurdles at the 5A state meet. He had top five finishes all season in the 100 and ran a personal best 10.85, ran a personal best 22.56 in the 200 and a personal best 14.43 in the 110 hurdles, repeating as Tiger-Grizz champ in the event.
Nathan Taylor, Rigby sr.
Taylor won two medals at the 5A state meet, placing sixth in the 200 and second in the 110 hurdles and was part of Rigby's eighth place 4x100 and seventh place in the 4x200. He ran personal bests of 22.38 in the 200 and 14.42 (best in District 6 this season and No. 4 in the state) in the 110 hurdles.
Dallan Morse, Blackfoot sr.
Morse won the 200 and 400 and was also part of winning 4x400 and medley relays at the 4A District 6 championships. He placed sixth in the 200, second in the 400 and was part of Blackfoot's fifth-place 4x400 and third-place medley relay at the 4A state meet. He ran personal bests of 22.27 in the 200 and 48.76 in the 400, the latter of which was No. 3 in Idaho this season and an all-time District 6 best time.
Porter Taylor, Butte County sr.
Taylor placed in the top four all season in both throwing events, including sweeping 1A District 6 and 1A state titles in both. Additionally, he placed third in shot put and fourth in discus at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational and third in both at the BYU Invitational. He attained personal bests of 52-5 in shot put and 157-1 in discus.
Elijah Johnson, Thunder RIdge sr.
Johnson competed in five individual events and two relays by the end of the season, winning the 5A state long jump title and contributing to Thunder Ridge's sixth place finish in the 4x100. He placed third in long jump and triple jump at Tiger-Grizz and was part of the district championship 4x100. Johnson had personal bests of 11.22 in the 100, 24.31 in the 200, 45-8 in shot put and 43-10.25 in triple jump.
Jase Poston, Rigby jr.
Poston excelled in pole vault this season, placing in the top five in every meet and winning the 5A District 5-6 championship and placing third at the 5A state meet. His personal best 15-0 led District 6 and was tied for third best in the state this spring. He was also part of Rigby's eight-place 4x100 at state.
Eli Gregory, Blackfoot sr.
Gregory collected four state medals in his final Blackfoot season: second place in the 3,200, third in the 1,600, fifth in the 4x400 and third in the medley relay. He won the Boise Relays in the 1,600 and took second in the 1,600 and 3,200 at the 4A District 6 championships. Gregory attained personal bests of 4:16.84 in the 1,600 and 9:16.83 in the 3,200, which were each No. 5 in Idaho this season.
Boyd Sorensen, Sugar-Salem sr.
Sorensen placed in the top seven all season in all four events he advanced to the 3A state meet in: high jump, long jump, shot put and discus. He swept 3A state throwing titles--attaining personal bests of 53-3 and 163-9 there--and placed seventh in high jump and third in long jump at state for the 3A state champion Diggers.
Deven Benitez, Madison sr.
Benitez reached the 5A state meet in 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, the 100 and long jump, earning medals with fifth place in 110 hurdles and sixth in long jump. He won six meets in 300 hurdles, including the Tiger-Grizz Invitational and 5A District 5-6 championships, and was also district champion in long jump. He attained personal bests of 11.10 in the 100, 14.53 in 110 hurdles, 39.56 in 300 hurdles and 21-7.75 in long jump this season.
Tao Johnson, Thunder Ridge sr.
Johnson's season was cut short by injury after winning Tiger-Grizz long jump, but not before he attained some of the best marks in Idaho this season. The Utah football commit ran a 10.79 in the 100, a personal best 22.24 in the 200 and led Idaho for a while with his long jump personal best 23-5. His 100 time ended up at No. 6 best in Idaho this season, his 200 time No. 11 and his long jump mark No. 2.
Porter Holt, Sugar-Salem jr.
Winner of 3A District 6 titles in the 400, 800, 4x400 and medley relays, Holt won the 800, placed fourth in the 400 and was part of second-place finishes in the 4x400 and medley at the 3A state meet for the 3A state champion Diggers. He ran a personal best 49.40 in the 400 at the BYU Invitational.
Jacob Womack, Rigby jr.
Womack had numerous big finishes this season in throws. He won Boise Relays and the 5A District 5-6 championship in shot put and Tiger-Grizz in discus. He had personal bests of 54-7.5 in shot put and 155-3.75 in discus, placing fifth at state in shot put.
Rebel Beard, Butte County jr.
Beard had an undefeated season in pole vault, ending with 1A District 6 and 1A state titles and a personal best 13-6. He also competed in the 100, 200, high jump, triple jump, 4x100 and 4x200 by the end of the season, placing fifth in triple jump at state with a personal best 39-7.5.
Hinckley Manner, Madison sr.
The 5A District 5-6 champion in the 1,600, Manner placed fifth in the event at the 5A state meet in a personal best 4:18.73. He was part of Madison's sixth place 4x400 and second place 4x800 relays at state, the latter of which ran an all-time District 6 best time of 7:54.71. He also ran a 1:58.03 personal best in the 800 this spring.
Toby Pinnock, Sugar-Salem sr.
Pinnock formed quite the thrower duo with teammate Boyd Sorensen. Pinnock placed in the top six all season in shot put, attaining a personal best 49-8.5 and placing fifth at Tiger-Grizz, second at the 3A District 6 championships and 3A state meet. In shot put, he had a personal best 135-1, won districts and placed seventh at state.
Seth Beddes, Rigby sr.
Beddes placed in the top five all season in the 400, finishing third at the Boise Relays and Tiger-Grizz, winning the 5A District 5-6 title and placing fifth at the 5A state meet in a personal best 49.52. He was on Rigby's district champion 4x200 and 4x400 relays which placed seventh and fourth at the 5A state meet, respectively.
Kayson Smith, Madison sr.
Part of a solid group of Madison high jumpers, Smith got a personal best of 6-6 right away during the first meet of the season on March 17. He won five meets, including Boise Relays and Tiger-Grizz. He also cleared 6-4 to place third at the 5A state meet.
Spencer Nelson, Rigby jr.
Nelson placed in the top four in the 800 in every meet he ran, finishing third at the Boise Relays, fourth at Tiger-Grizz, second at the 5A District 5-6 championships and fourth at the 5A state meet in a personal best 1:57.54. He was also a member of Rigby's district champion 4x400 and 4x800 teams which each placed fourth at the 5A state meet.
Tyson Brown, Teton soph.
Brown placed in the top three of every meet in high jump: winning the 3A District 6 title, placing second at Tiger-Grizz, third at the BYU Invitational, second at the 3A state meet and getting a personal best 6-2. He also attained a personal best 20-11.25 in long jump and 42-7.5 in triple jump. He won triple jump at districts and was fourth at state.
Luke Athay, Idaho Falls soph.
Athay's season was cut short by injury after three meets, but he still managed to produce one of the fastest times in Idaho this season in the 3,200. His personal best 9:12.31 from the Arcadia Invitational, where he placed 10th in the boys rated final, was the third fastest time in Idaho in 2022 and third fastest all-time on record in District 6.