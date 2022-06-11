Abby Hancock, Rigby jr.
Hancock scored 36 points for 5A third-place Rigby at state, winning the 100 (personal best 12.03), long jump (personal best, school record and District 6 all-time best 18-4.5), the 200 (personal best, District 6 all-time best and school record 24.85), and was part of a third-place 4x100 which ran a school record 49.27. She is one of two District 6 girls on record to break 25 seconds for the 200, won all but one meet this season in long jump, all but one meet in the 200 and all but two meets in the 100.
Claire Petersen, Skyline jr.
Petersen collected four 4A state medals for the second consecutive season for 4A state runner-up Skyline, defending her 100 (12.03) and 300 hurdles (45.14) titles, recovering from a collision with a hurdle to place fourth in 100 hurdles (15.87) and contributing to a third-place finish in the 4x100 (50.05). She went undefeated in the 100 (season best 12.00) and ran a new personal best in 100 hurdles (14.74).
Abbie Scott, Rigby soph.
Scott's 11-10.5 from May 6 not only broke Eliza Shippen's pole vault school record of 11-10, but the all-time District 6 best record Shippen also held. She won pole vault seven times and placed fifth at state. She also competed in the 100 through districts and was part of Rigby's third place 4x100 at state.
Brinlee Wilde, Idaho Falls jr.
Wilde placed in the top three all season in the 100 hurdles, claiming the individual 5A state title in a personal best 15.43. She also reached state in high jump, placing fourth with 5-2, and in triple jump, placing sixth with 34-7.75. At the 5A District 5-6 championships, she won high jump and the 100 hurdles and was second in triple jump.
Hadley Humpherys, Blackfoot sr.
Humpherys placed in the top three all season in both throwing events, including winning discus at Boise Relays, winning shot put at the 4A District 6 championships and placing second in each event at the 4A state meet. She had a season best 39 feet in shot put and personal best 131-1 in discus.
Kiya McAffee, Butte County sr.
McAffee reached the 1A state meet in the 100, shot put and triple jump, placing second in shot put to conclude a season of top three finishes in the event. McAffee, who had a personal best 38-1 in shot put, competed in six individual events and one relay for Butte County by the end of the season.
Megan Moore, Mackay jr.
The accomplished Mackay thrower yet again collected two 1A state medals: winning shot put and placing fifth in shot put. She attained a personal best 39-10.5 in shot put and season best 114-2 in discus this season, sweeping district titles in the events and placing second in both at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational.
Addasyn Sylvester, Rigby jr.
Sylvester saved her best for last. She entered the 5A state meet as the district runner-up with one high jump win on the season and 5-2 as her best height. She left Boise as 5A state champion and with a personal best 5-4. A year ago, she did not qualify for state.
Courtney Earl, Thunder Ridge soph.
Earl reached the 5A state meet in the 1,600, 3,200 and 4x800. After placing second in the 1,600 and winning the 3,200 at the 5A District 5-6 championships, she attained personal bests in both at the 5A state meet with 5:16.62 for 12th place in the 1,600 and 11:09.94 for fourth place in the 3,200.
Tara Butler, Firth sr.
Butler won all but one meet in high jump, clearing 5-2 to repeat as 2A state champion. In pole vault, she won four meets and had a personal best of 9-6. She also reached state in pole vault and long jump, placing third and ninth, respectively, for the third place Cougars.
Kennedy Kunz, Bonneville soph.
By the end of the season, Kunz competed in five events and all four relays. She won the 800 six times and was fourth at the 4A state meet (personal best 2:17.74), placed second at state in the 1,600 (personal best 5:03.93) and helped Bonneville's 4x200 win a district title and place sixth at state (1:47.46).
Jaresa Jackson, Sugar-Salem sr.
Jackson claimed four 3A state medals for the second consecutive year: third in the 800 (personal best 2:17.48), fourth in the 1,600 (personal best 5:25.45), third in the 3,200 (personal best 11:55.10) and third in the 4x400 (4:12.39). She also defended district titles in all four events at the 3A District 6 championships.
Addison Trent, Firth sr.
Trent claimed four medals at the 2A state meet for the third time in her career: winning long jump (personal best 17-5.5), placing second in the 200 (26.35), contributing to a third-place finish in the 4x200 (1:47.79) and a fourth consecutive state title in the 4x400 (4:07.27). She placed first in all four events at the 2A District 6 championships and surpassed 17 feet twice in long jump.
Whitney Wasden, Madison sr.
Wasden placed in the top three all season in the 300 hurdles, finishing second at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational, winning at the 5A District 5-6 championships and placing third at the 5A state meet (personal best 46.23). She was also part of a fourth place state finish in the 4x100 (49.28) and a district championship and fourth place state finish in the 4x400 (4:05.97).
Kinley Brown, Teton sr.
Brown attained four medals at the 3A state meet for the second consecutive year: winning 300 hurdles in a season best 48.06, placing second in 100 hurdles (16.14), placing fourth in long jump (16-7.5) and placing third in triple jump (34-11). She also defended her titles in all four events at the 3A District 6 championships.
Whitney Christiansen, Blackfoot jr.
Christiansen broke 59 seconds twice for the 400, including a personal best 58.25 for third place at the 4A state meet. At the 4A District 6 championships, she won the 400, placed second in the 200 and was part of the winning 4x400. The Broncos placed fourth at state in the 4x400 in 4:14.83.
Kylie Coles, Bonneville sr.
Coles placed fourth at the 4A state meet in the 200 (personal best 25.90), sixth in the 100 (12.86) and was part of a sixth place finish in the 4x200 (1:47.46) and third place finish in the sprint medley relay (1:51.10). At the 4A District 6 championships, she won golds in the 200, 4x200 and sprint medley and ran a personal best 12.42 for third place in the 100.
Ryley Klingler, Sugar-Salem sr.
Klingler claimed four state medals for the third time in her career: third place in the 400 (1:01.56), fifth in the 4x200 (1:49.60), third place in the 4x400 (4:12.39) and fifth in the sprint medley relay (1:55.51). She won golds in all four events at the 3A District 6 championships, matching last season's accomplishments.
Lizzie Nelson, Salmon sr.
Nelson claimed medals in both throwing events at the 2A state meet for the second consecutive year, winning shot put with a personal best 36-7 and placing fifth in discus with 101-9. She won five meets in shot put and four meets in discus, including repeating as 2A District 6 champion in both.
Natalyah Nead, Sugar-Salem sr.
Nead won individual titles at the 3A District 6 championships in shot put, discus and high jump and attained medals in all three at the 3A state meet, placing second in shot put (personal best 37-9), fourth in discus (personal best 117-1) and fifth place in high jump (4-10) for the 3A third place Diggers.
Kynzie Nielson, Firth fr.
Nielson concluded an impressive high school track debut with 2A District 6 titles in the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and 4x400 and medals in all four at the 2A state meet: sixth in the 800, fifth in the 1,600 (personal best 5:33.31), third in the 3,200 and contributing to Firth's fourth consecutive 4x400 state title. She also ran a personal best 2:24.12 on May 7 in the 800 at the BYU Invitational.
Teilana Togiai, Rigby jr.
Togiai placed in the top six all season in shot put, winning two meets, attaining a personal best 38-7.5 and placing second at the 5A District 5-6 championships and second at the 5A state meet. In discus, she got a personal best 114-6.5, six top three finishes (two wins) and placed third at districts and eighth at state.