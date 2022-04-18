It has been an exciting week of fast times for Blackfoot senior Eli Gregory.
On Saturday, Gregory won the boys 3,200 title at the Boise Relays in a personal best 9:26.98 and placed third in the 1,600 in a personal best 4:20.32. A week earlier, he was ninth in the boys open mile in 4:19.12--another personal best--at the Arcadia Invitational in Arcadia, Calif.
Gregory, who in October became Blackfoot's first boys cross country state champion since Dave Draper in 1974, expressed gratitude for being able to compete in both meets.
The competition was stiff at Boise Relays, especially from Treasure Valley athletes. Gregory said he especially enjoyed racing Nampa Christian's Grady Mylander, the defending 2A cross country state champion who was one of three Idaho boys to break 15 minutes for a 5k last fall.
Mylander claimed the Boise Relays 800 and 1,600 in times of 1:58.36 and 4:19.29 to continue his undefeated season in the events. Both finishes were by fractions of a second over Gregory's teammate, Matt Thomas.
"I was excited for this week," Gregory said Sunday evening by phone. "I felt like I didn't do as well as I wanted to at Arcadia. It was another good opportunity to race against some good kids. I was super pumped to get to race Grady."
It was also Gregory's first opportunity to compete at Boise State's Dona Larsen Park, which will host the 5A and 4A state track meet in May for the first time since 2018.
"You don't get to race on a college level track like that too often," Gregory said. "They have everything you need there. It's super high quality--the stands, the seating."
He said qualifying for Arcadia, which drew 622 schools from 29 states and has a rich history of producing national records, was stressful, but running there was unforgettable.
"It was a process...hoping to get in and everything and planning the trip," Gregory said. "When we showed up to the track the day before, we did some strides on there. It felt like a national meet. Before the race when you're in the bullpen with everyone, no one really wants to talk because everyone is focused on the race."
The mood shifted when Gregory's name was announced, along with the information that he was a defending individual cross country state champion. He also felt support upon hearing his coaches voices through the crowd.
"I could pick out their voices pretty well," Gregory said.
Gregory's teammates Thomas, Dallan Morse and Hadley Humpherys also had a successful Boise Relays. Thomas, a junior who competed at Arcadia with Gregory, placed second in the boys 800 (1:58.43) and second in the 1,600 in a personal best 4:19.47 while Morse, a senior, won the boys 400 in 49.76 and Humpherys, a senior, won the girls discus on attempts with 115-4 and placed second in shot put with 36-3.5.
In March, Skyline head track coach Chase Meyer named Blackfoot as a boys team to watch for state track. Blackfoot won the 4A boys cross country state championship in October for the first time since 1975, and the best recent finish by the Bronco boys at state track is seventh (2006).
Gregory said the Broncos have big goals this spring.
"That's something our coaches have talked about a lot," Gregory said. "We get most of our points from me and Matt and Dallan. We're trying to get some jumpers from baseball and some throwers. I might do the medley relay, you throw in Matt getting at least top three in the 800 and it kinda spreads out our points."
Individually, Gregory said he and Thomas are going after big goals of their own. The meets coming up--especially the annual Tiger-Grizz Invitational on April 30 (taking place at Highland this year) and the BYU Invitational in May--will provide opportunity to chase those times.
Last season, Gregory placed sixth in the 1,600 and 3,200 finals at the 4A state track meet while Thomas was fifth in the 1,600.
"We want to get down to a 4:10 1,600 and 9:10 3,200," Gregory said. "The competition is there. It will just be a matter of if we're there and if we're ready to perform like how we want to. Me and Matt really want to attack state. It will be really fun because we have each other. I think we're right where we want to be right now."
For perspective on those goal times, District 6's best times in those events are owned by Bonneville's Jed Barta. A Footlocker Nationals qualifier and University of Nebraska runner, Barta ran a 4:12.67 to place second in the 1,600 and a 9:06.58 to win the 3,200 at the 1999 state meet.
Madison and Rigby also claimed individual Boise Relay titles for District 6. Rigby junior Abby Hancock won the girls 100 in a personal best 12.28 and took second in the 200 in 26.35, Rigby junior Jacob Womack won the boys shot put with a mark of 54-7.5, Madison's Kayson Smith won boys high jump upon clearing 6-2 and Rigby's Brigham Klingler, Spencer Nelson, Kaleb Burnett and Benjamin Ricks won the boys 12-4-9-16 distance medley relay in 10:53.67.