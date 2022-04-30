POCATELLO--The annual Tiger-Grizz Invitational looked a bit different this year with a change in venue, but the athletes representing 40-plus schools brought the fire nonetheless.
Some captured elusive records, some collected their first Tiger-Grizz gold medals and some made history.
For the second time in April, Skyline sophomore Nelah Roberts accomplished yet another eastern Idaho ‘first.’
Wearing yellow sunglasses, Roberts became the first eastern Idaho girl to break five minutes for the 1,600 upon winning Saturday’s varsity girls race in 4:58.28 at Highland High School.
As her time flashed on the clock by the track, Roberts put her sunglasses on her head and covered her face. Soon after, Grizz cross country coach Sean Schmidt ran over to embrace her.
This win came less than 24 hours after she won the 3,200 in 10:53.69 to break her own Tiger-Grizz record, and 22 days after running an all-time eastern Idaho best 3,200 time of 10:32.37 at the Arcadia Invitational.
Roberts said she rarely is openly emotional after finishing a race, but Saturday’s finish brought tears to her eyes.
“It was completely overwhelming,” Roberts said. “Sub-5 has been my goal since I PRed at state (last year).”
Saturday’s race was a showdown between some of the top talents from Idaho and Wyoming. Roberts drafted Jackson (Wyo.) senior Kate Brigham, who ran a 4:58.92 in the mile at Mt. Sac Relays on April 16, before taking the lead with 200 meters left.
“She’s definitely a better mid-distance runner than me,” Roberts said. “I knew before the race started she was going to take the lead. I knew I just had to stay close behind her.”
As for the sunglasses, Roberts credited the Idaho Falls girls.
“I was talking to some of the I.F. girls and they said they were gonna run with sunglasses,” Roberts said. “I guess they might be a good luck thing now.”
Saturday was a good day for Rigby girls named Abby. Underclassmen 100 and 4x100 teammates Abbie Scott and Abby Hancock claimed Tiger-Grizz titles in field events. Scott, a sophomore, cleared a personal best and meet record 11-7 to win girls pole vault and Hancock, a junior, won varsity girls long jump with a personal best 17 feet.
“I’m trying to take it all in,” Hancock said. “I just ran faster, it felt like. I didn’t get to do long jump much last season because I had an injury.”
Hancock said she is a fan of Tiger-Grizz, one of the largest meets in Idaho.
“I like how competitive it is,” Hancock said. “It just motivates me.”
Both come from track families, as their older sisters Jamiee Hancock (2013 graduate) and Aubrey Scott (2018 graduate) won state medals for Rigby. Scott kept her win in the family as her gold medal on Saturday followed older brother Rylee’s win in boys pole vault on Friday. A senior, Rylee cleared 14-6.
“He did awesome,” Abbie said. “Yesterday when I was talking with my family, I said, ‘Rylee, we could make this work.’”
Now that she has a new personal best after focusing on it for three weeks, Scott is aiming for Rigby’s school record of 11-10 held by Eliza Shippen. She came close in her attempts on Saturday.
“I almost beat it today,” Scott said, grinning.
Saturday was a repeat of sorts for Skyline junior Claire Petersen and Thunder Ridge senior Tao Johnson. Petersen defended her Tiger-Grizz titles in the varsity girls 100 (12.30), varsity girls 100 hurdles (personal best 14.74) and girls 300 hurdles (46.12) while Johnson repeated as varsity boys long jump champion (22-10).
The 100 hurdles personal best felt especially sweet for Petersen, who competed in four finals Saturday. She said her next goals are to run low 14s in the 100 hurdles, break her personal best 11.95 in the 100 and break 44 in 300 hurdles.
“Going over the last hurdle, I felt so strong,” Petersen said. “I knew it had to be a PR. I looked over at the clock and my jaw dropped. Where better to do it than Tiger-Grizz?”
Petersen faced a familiar foe in the 300 hurdles: Burley senior Lynzey Searle, who beat Petersen a week earlier in Twin Falls. The finish order was reversed Saturday, and the two spoke after the race.
“I’m really grateful to all these great girls I compete against,” Petersen said. “I wouldn’t be the athlete I am without them.”
Johnson had hoped to break the 28-year-old meet record of 23-5 in the long jump, and got a slow clap going from the crowd in the finals. He unleashed a jump that appeared to be 24 feet, but it was a foul.
Last season was his track debut. A Utah football commit, Johnson said he enjoys the community of track.
“In football, you play against good guys and don’t get to talk afterwards,” Johnson said. “Here, you get the chance to talk to athletes who are good at their events and build those bonds outside of competition.”
Johnson’s weekend was cut short by a pulled hamstring. Defending 5A boys 100 state champion, Johnson’s focus now is recovering for state.
“I’m going to do everything I can to compete at the highest level possible,” Johnson said.
Salmon sophomore Danny Simmons made the podium twice, leading throughout and winning Friday’s boys 3,200 in 9:06.80 to break Jed Barta’s 23-year-old meet record, and placing third in Saturday’s varsity boys 1,600 in 4:20.26.
“It was pretty fun,” Simmons said. “It’s cool running with my friends from Blackfoot and Idaho Falls. They’re great runners.”
He said he had hoped to achieve a bit more this weekend but he enjoys large meets like Tiger-Grizz that bring together athletes from 1A to 5A schools.
“It’s a pretty great opportunity,” Simmons said.
Petersen and Rigby’s Cade Thompson were named Athletes of the Meet.