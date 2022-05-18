The track and field state meets begin Friday. Here are some storylines to watch with coveted medals up for grabs.
Go the distance: East Idaho distance runners should be the highlight of the weekend. Skyline's Nelah Roberts looks for repeat 4A titles in the 1,600 and 3,200, while Salmon's Daniel Simmons has the top time in the 2A 1,600 and is second in the 3,200 performance list.
Blackfoot has a solid 1-2 punch with Matthew Thomas sporting the top 4A time in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, and teammate Eli Gregory is right behind in the 1,600. Gregory is also No. 3 on the 3,200 performance list and top 10 in the 800.
Idaho Falls' Luke Athay, who finished second in the 5A 1,600 last year, will miss this year's state meet with an injury.
Repeat performance: The Salmon boys in 2A and Sugar-Salem girls in 3A look to defend their state team titles. The Skyline girls in 4A and Sugar-Salem boys both finished second a year ago and should challenge for podium spots after strong district meets. The Skyline boys held off Blackfoot in their district meet so look for the Grizzlies to be in the mix. Sugar-Salem's depth and success in relay races may prove the difference between a boys team title and top-3 finish. Skyline is bolstered by multi-event title contenders Roberts and Claire Petersen.
Rivalry events: There will be plenty of spirited rivalry action at the respective meets, but perhaps the most interesting will be the 5A boys 110 hurdles. Nathan Taylor of Rigby has the top time in the state in 5A at 14.42 second, with Madison's Cameron Porter right behind at 14.43. Madison's Deven Benitez is fourth with a time of 14.58.
Girls just want to throw: Blackfoot's Hadley Humphreys, coming off standout volleyball and basketball seasons, is a challenger in the 4A shot and discus. Moving on to the smaller schools, Megan Moore of Mackay and Kiya McAffee of Butte County will battle for the top of the podium in the shot put. Moore is also defending her 1A state discus title.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000